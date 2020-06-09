ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met May 26, hearing updates on childhood screenings, as well as the COVID-19 response.
Jill Gilliland, director of special education, shared an update on early childhood screenings. They are taking place at the ESC during the first two weeks of June, with social distancing and sanitizing in place. Up to 300 children are expected at the screenings.
Superintendent Kerri Weir provided an update on several items. An overview of ESC services in response to COVID-19 was shared. The Ohio Department of Education is working on a guidance document to assist districts in the reset and restart of the coming school year given the current public health crisis. As more information is released, schools will collaborate and continue to develop plans for the 2020-21 school year.
Weir also shared that the Bryan City superintendent search has concluded, with Mark Rairigh selected as the new administrator of the district. In addition, bus and van driver training will take place Aug. 3 from 8 a.m.-noon via virtual training. Registration is underway.
New staff orientation is tentatively set for Aug. 4 to familiarize new staff with the ESC’s mission, vision and departmental processes. The administrators’ conference slated for Aug. 7 and the annual fall staff meeting set for Aug. 11 are being reviewed for content and delivery given the current situation.
In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Sandra Wilhelm, paraprofessional, effective May 30. Resignations included: Joshua Bloss, paraprofessional; Joshua Clark, education consultant; F. Louise Dalton, ESL instructional aide; Holly Pitchford, paraprofessional; and Alexandra Trivelas, paraprofessional.
Also approved were the following contracts: administrative, certified limited, classified limited, classified continued, as well as numerous non-renewals.
Hired was Joshua Clark as director of curriculum, instruction and professional development, July 1, 2020-July 31, 2022. Warren Fauver, class 1, had his retire/rehire contract renewed through June 30, 2021.
In other business, the board:
• approved agreements with Bowling Green City Schools, Eastwood Local Schools, Elmwood Local Schools, Lake Local Schools, North Baltimore Local Schools, Rossford Exempted Village Schools, Defiance City Schools, Napoleon Area City Schools and Pike-Delta-York Local Schools.
• authorized the treasurer to change from Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial reporting to cash basis financial reporting starting with the 2019-20 fiscal year financial statements.
• approved a school psychology graduate program agreement for Jacob McClellan in collaboration with the University of Toledo.
• approved numerous policy recommendations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.