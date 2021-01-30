ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board held its organizational and regular meeting on Jan. 26.
Nona Rupp was elected president, while Ron Crawford was elected vice president. Monthly meetings were scheduled for the fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., with the exception of June 24, July 20, Nov. 16 and Dec. 21.
The board approved the appointment of the superintendent, director of special education and the director of curriculum, instruction and professional development as purchasing agents for 2021 with the limit of $15,000 for the superintendent per purchase, and $7,500 for the others. Purchase requests in excess of the superintendent’s limit will require board approval.
Approved was a motion to grant the treasurer/chief financial officer, Homer Hendricks, authority to pay bills; process payrolls; invest board funds and make all necessary cash advancements to grants during 2021; and serve as the designee for each NwOESC governing board member effective Jan. 1 to comply with the requirements of the Ohio Public Records Law.
The board approved a motion to allow superintendent Kerri Weir to participate in federal, state or other funded grants, contracts or agreements as they become available; hire employees during 2021 contingent upon board approval; accept resignations which have been submitted by employees; approve bus drivers and van drivers; and set the fees to individuals requesting copies of the schedule of meetings, agenda, or notice of individual meetings.
Jill Gilliland was approved as the compliance officer (female representative) and Steve Hastings was approved as compliance officer (male representative). Gilliland and Josh Clark were named Title IX coordinators.
A moment of silence was observed in remembrance of Harley Flory, who passed away at the age of 92 in late December. Flory served as the first president of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center upon the merger of the Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams county offices in 1997.
The superintendent shared about vaccination planning in process for school personnel. Gov. Mike DeWine has made a commitment to prioritize the vaccination of Ohio’s most vulnerable populations and to ensure that K-12 schools are able to safely provide in-person or hybrid education by March 1. As part of this commitment, phase 1B of Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination plan includes eligibility for employees in K-12 schools and for people with a qualifying congenital, early-onset or inherited condition.
Locally selected partners will assist educational entities with administering vaccines to interested school populations. Schools are expected to be notified soon regarding the tentative schedule for their vaccinations in coordination with partners, along with further information. More details will be passed along to area educational entities as it is made available, as well as shared with NwOESC staff and active consortium substitutes as the vaccination roll out evolves.
In personnel matters, the board approved contracts for Kathy Soards, Jill Kovnesky, Crystal Blevins, Pamela Menz, Page Warner, Marta Chavez Arreola, Barbara Florez, Mara Gongora, Maria Hernandez and Betty Pacheco.
In other business, the board:
• approved agreements with Learn21 and the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
• approved student teachers, interns and volunteers.
• approved a resolution expressing public purpose for educational service center activities.
• appointed Brian Baker as OSBA legislative liaison; and Christine Smallman as OSBA student achievement liaison.
• appointed Homer Hendricks, Ron Crawford, Jim George and Ross Stambaugh to the audit/finance committee; Weir, Hendricks, Chad Rex, Brian Baker, Smallman, and Deborah Gerken to the building and grounds committee; and Weir, Hendricks, Diane Wyse, Lori Weber and Nona Rupp to the policy committee.
• okayed a resolution to extend suspending board policy related to public participation at board meetings, and authorizing continuation of remote meetings.
• approved resolution to authorize extension of paid sick leave or other available leave as applicable for pandemic-related reasons.
• approved 2021 membership dues to Ohio School Board Association including subscriptions to OSBA Briefcase and School Management News.
• approved participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund Consultant Service Contract pursuant to R.C. Section 3313.171.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.