NwOESC board:

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center will conduct its next regular board of education meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Due to health guidelines, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting. It will be conducted via telephone conference and Zoom video. Anyone intereste in accessing the meeting should contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. You will need to provide your name and address.

