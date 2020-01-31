ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s governing board held its organizational and regular meeting on Monday.
Ross Stambaugh was appointed as a board member to fill the term of office for District 3 January 2020-Dec. 31, 2021 (a seat formerly held by Sandy Friess). The treasurer administered the oath of office to Jim George, Lori Weber, Deborah Gerken and Stambaugh.
Rupp was elected president of the board, while Ron Crawford was elected vice president.
Meeting times for 2020 were set at 6:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month unless otherwise noted, in the NwOESC conference room. Exceptions are 6 p.m. April 29, as well as Dec. 15 (regular time).
The board approved the appointment of the superintendent, director of special education and the director of curriculum, instruction and professional development as purchasing agents with a limit of $15,000 for the superintendent per purchase, and $7,500 for the others.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared she will begin to explore options for certified water operator services at the Independence Education Center for the future to stay in compliance with EPA requirements.
Weir also reported an annual update meeting was held with Jose Salinas, director of the Ohio Migrant Education Council (OMEC). NwOESC continues to serve as the fiscal agent for OMEC, which oversees regional migrant programming across the state. Nationally, approximately 94,000 migrant children participated in summer educational programming in 2016-17 (most recent information). Data indicates that roughly 1,200 students participated in Ohio programs.
Salinas and his staff ensure programs are in place to identify, serve and support migrant students regardless of their diverse backgrounds and needs. He has developed very strong connections with the Ohio Department of Education Office of Federal Programs staff and is a valuable resource to others in the state and nation.
In personnel matters, the board approved the retirement of Stuart Schnitkey, building maintenance tech, effective June 30; and the resignations of Amy Bressler, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 30; Meredith Grime, paraprofessional, Jan. 31; Teresa Hansen-Smith, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 17; Andrea Valdez, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 27; and Kelly Wasnich, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 14
Employed were Cadalynn Hoellrich, certified limited contract; Sara Lawniczak and Kelly Wasnich, classified limited contracts; and substitute personnel.
Okayed were agreements with Holgate Lumber Company, Project Respect, The RIDGE Project Inc., Antwerp Local Schools and St. John Lutheran School-Freedom Township.
In other business, the board:
• set the responsibilities for the treasurer and superintendent.
• appointed Jill Gilliland as compliance officer, female representative; and Steve Hastings as compliance officer, male representative.
• appointed the following people to serve as Ohio School Boards Association liaisons, Brian Baker, legislative; and Christine Smallman, student achievement.
• approved the following committee members: audit/finance committee, Homer Hendricks, Crawford, George and Stambaugh; building and grounds committee, Weir, Hendricks, Brian Baker, Smallman and Gerken; and policy committee, Weir, Hendricks, Diane Wyse, Weber and Nona Rupp
• learned less than one week remains for lawmakers to implement changes to Ohio’s Educational Choice Scholarship Program ahead of the Feb. 1 deadline.
• learned from director of technology Chad Rex about the progress of the Safety and Security Grant projects at the IEC, highlighting that the new video surveillance system has been installed and training has taken place.
• accepted a donation of $200 from Defiance Moose for the IEC activity fund.
• learned that NwOESC has been selected to participate in the educator evaluation process review.
