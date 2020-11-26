ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met recently.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared the energy project is well underway, with bi-monthly planning meetings for communication, coordination and scheduling. The lighting changeover started recently. Regarding the solar array, zoning and building permits with the village of Archbold are in process via Dynamix.
Director of special education Jill Gilliland reported that 10 NwOESC classrooms have implemented remote learning plans for short time periods. There is a new “Decision Making Tool” for the alternate assessment. This document must be completed if an IEP team considers AASCD for a student.
The Ohio Department of Education is now allowing 3-year-olds to participate in the Early Childhood Education (ECE) grant. The NwOESC facilitates enrolling families in this grant program to offset preschool tuition. NwOESC preschool programs can participate in this grant program. ODE awards this grant program only to high quality preschools.
Director of technology Chad Rex reported that Chromebooks have been purchased for the IEC students and are in process of deployment. The availability of Chromebooks continues to be a nationwide problem, however Rex was able to locate a large vendor that had devices ready to ship.
In personnel matters, the board okayed were resignation of Annette Oram, paraprofessional, effective Oct. 30.
The board appointed Ron Crawford (Defiance County), Deborah Gerken (Williams County) and Christine Smallman (Fulton County) to the Four County Career Center Board of Education for three-year terms of office from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023.
William Green (Fulton County/Swanton) was appointed to the Penta Career Center Board of Education for a three-year term of office from Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2023.
In other business, the board:
• heard various updates on student achievement and the mid-year program cost review process.
• approved agreements with Pete's Garage and the Henry County Health Department.
• approved the purchase of audit services of fiscal year 2019-20 from the Ohio Auditor of State.
• set the annual tuition reimbursement budget for 2021-22
• approved the revised dues for the Ohio Educational Service Center Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.