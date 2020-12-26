ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met recently, handling a brief agenda.
Superintendent Kerri Weir shared that the Pettisville superintendent search is underway to replace interim superintendent Ken Boyer effective Aug. 1. Ayersville Local Schools will begin its search soon, also aiming for a fall 2021 target.
Director of special education Jill Gilliland reported that 15 NwOESC classrooms have implemented remote learning plans thus far. Having a full-time teacher available to sub, along with utilizing paraprofessionals when available has allowed them to keep classrooms open and fill some vacancies.
Director of technology and operations Chad Rex reported that 50 Chromebooks were set up and deployed to the Wauseon Middle School classrooms. The ESC technology department worked with Wauseon’s technology department to ensure each student had a Wauseon Google account.
Rex shared that he is thrilled to support the teachers and students by getting these devices in their hands. He also highlighted that he helped lead the monthly technology leaders network meeting on Nov 20 via Zoom.
The Jan. 26 organizational meeting was set for 6:30 p.m. in the NwOESC conference room, with Diane Wyse as president pro-tem.
Approved were agreements with Above Pete’s Garage, NWOCA, Project Respect, Anthony Wayne School District, Ayersville Local Schools, Defiance City Schools and the University of Toledo.
Resignations were approved for Kayleigh Ciepiela, office coordinator; and Michelle Smith, assistant financial officer-human resources.
The board also approved a proclamation recognizing each board member for their dedicated service to the governing board, as January is Board Member Appreciation Month in Ohio.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the following donations — Farmers & Merchants State Bank to the Franklin B. Walter Celebration and Scholarships, $1,000; Defiance Moose Lodge to the IEC activity fund, $250; Mike and Laurie McCann, Good Citizen Fund to the IEC activity fund, $250; and Bon Secours Mercy Health Inc. to the Henry County High School Quiz Bowl, $200.
• employed 21st Century teacher Jenna Gibson, Defiance Middle School; and drivers and substitutes.
