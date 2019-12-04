BRYAN — Many North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) members will see a lower electric bill around the holidays.
This month, the local electric cooperative is returning $925,000 in capital credits to current and former members. Eligible co-op members will receive the refund as a credit on their electric bill or as a separate check in December.
These capital credits represent the cooperative’s margins, or money left over after all bills have been paid.
As a not-for-profit, community-focused organization, NWEC uses these margins for investments, such as building or replacing power lines, transformers, and other electric system upgrades to meet members’ evolving needs.
After being used as working capital, the money is returned to members. It represents each co-op member’s ownership — or equity — in the cooperative. Capital credits are allocated to members in proportion to the dollar amount of electricity used. Then, usually on bills due in December, some of those allocations are distributed back to the members in what NWEC calls a retirement.
This month, eligible members’ bills should show a credit for 20% of their allocation from 2018 (allocation notices were included on bills for March use), along with any unretired capital credits from 1999. If you were a member during either or both of those years, you get a return on your ownership. If you are no longer a member now, NWEC will send a check to your last known address.
“Returning capital credits demonstrates that NWEC members are not just customers; they are members and part-owners of their electric cooperative, which belongs to the communities it serves,” said NWEC president/CEO Darin Thorp. “Members have equity ownership in NWEC’s physical assets — and receive a financial return on those assets, unlike customers of other utilities.”
For more information about capital credits, contact NWEC at 1-800-647-6932.
