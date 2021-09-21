Communities in Northwest Ohio are receiving more than $19 million in low-interest rate funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements.
The loans were approved between April 1-June 30, 2021. Lower interest rates and principal forgiveness will save these communities $3.97 million.
Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded more than $97.8 million in loans during the second quarter of 2021, including $17 million in principal forgiveness.
Combined, Ohio communities will save almost $31 million when compared to market-rate loans. The projects are improving Ohio’’s surface water quality and the reliability and quality of Ohio drinking water systems. This funding includes assistance to local health districts to help low-income property owners repair or replace failing household sewage treatment systems.
For the second quarter of 2021, the following Northwest Ohio projects in our area are receiving funding:
Napoleon is receiving a $15 million loan for its wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation project. The project includes digester rehabilitation, new headworks facilities, installation of a pump and clarifier, and other improvements.
Defiance County General Health District, Paulding County Health Department, Putnam County Health Department and Williams County Health Department are each receiving $150,000 in principal forgiveness loans to repair and replace household sewage treatment systems.
Created in 1989, the Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF) helps communities improve their wastewater treatment systems. The Water Supply Revolving Loan Account (WSRLA), started in 1998, provides loans for improvements to community drinking water systems and nonprofit, non-community public water systems.
Both programs offer below-market interest rate loans, which can save communities a substantial amount of money compared to market-rate loans.
