COLUMBUS — The birding boardwalk at Magee Marsh Wildlife Area in northwest Ohio re-opens April 15 after repairs were made following damage from a storm, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Magee Marsh is a 2,202 acre controlled hunting area located 17 miles west of Port Clinton on Ohio 2, and 10 miles north of Oak Harbor on Ohio 19, on the southwest shore of Lake Erie. It’s a pack-in, pack-out wildlife area that allows no overnight parking.
The wildlife area and the popular boardwalk were damaged after a strong storm struck on Aug. 10, 2021. Wind speeds up to 70 mph knocked down numerous large trees along the beachfront parking lot and boardwalk. Work has been done to remove the necessary trees and make repairs to the boardwalk, allowing it to re-open for spring birding season. A small portion near the midpoint of the boardwalk will remain closed because of a new bald eagle nest.
New this year, only monopods are allowed on the boardwalk from May 1-15. Tripods may be used as monopods during this time. More updates to the boardwalk and Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center are coming soon. The Bird Center will close beginning May 16 until spring 2023 for renovations.
Magee Marsh is world-renowned as a place to view spring migrating songbirds and offers many trails that are productive birding locations.
More information about the wildlife area and additional birding locations can be found by visiting the Lake Erie Birding Trail page at wildohio.gov.
