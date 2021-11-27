TCT on Tour returns to Defiance with its performance of “Nutcracker Rocks” at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
This event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomed at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Children’s Theatre (TCT) of Cincinnati has entertained audiences for more 100 years, including those in Defiance, through its traveling performances. Its holiday plays have become a tradition in Defiance, and this holiday season brings the TCT’s version of “The Nutcracker” with its staging of “Nutcracker Rocks.”
Clara’s Christmas has not been the same since losing her father. A visit by her uncle helps when he gives her a magical nutcracker. Dancing, sword fights and music lead Clara to the true meaning of Christmas.
TCT will conduct an acting workshop at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Stroede Center. The workshop is geared for students from grades 2-8.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance and the Defiance Public Library System. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. For the safety of our audiences, DCCC staff are required to wear masks at events, and audience members are requested to wear masks as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.