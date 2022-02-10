HICKSVILLE — The local opera house here will be the setting of Nunsense in February.
A dinner theater will be held on Feb. 18-19 with dinner at 6:30 and the show at 7:30. Sunday's performance will be show only presented at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for dinner and show, or show only. Tickets available online at huberoperahouse.org or by calling the office at 419-542-9553.
The show is about a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia.
Participants in the project are Jennifer Thomas as Mother Superior Mary Regina; Lindasy Clem as Sister Mary Hubert; Lisa Clinton as Sister Robert Anne; Madison Kindler as Sister Mary Leo; Sydney Fogt as Sister Mary Amnesia. The play includes solos, dance routines and an audience quiz.
Directed by Julie Hall with music director Earlee Harris, set by Josh Garmater and producer Chris Feichter.
