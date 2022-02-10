HICKSVILLE — This zany, wholesome, and farcical musical will keep you in stitches from start to finish and is a heavenly delight.
The show is about a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidently poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). The Nuns are forced to put the deceased on ice in the freezer while they stage a riotous revue packed with hilarious, show-stopping song and dance numbers.
Participants in the project are Mother Superior Mary Regina, played by Jennifer Thomas, a former circus performer who cannot resist the spotlight; her competitive but dignified rival, second-in-command Sister Mary Hubert, Lindsay Clem; Sister Robert Anne, Lisa Clinton, a streetwise nun from Brooklyn; Sister Mary Leo, Madison Kindler, a novice who is determined to be the world’s first ballerina nun; and wacky childlike Sister Mary Amnesia, Sydney Fogt, who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. The entertainment that they present includes solo star turns, madcap dance routines and an audience quiz.
Directed by Julie Hall with music director Earlee Harris, set by Josh Garmater and producer Chris Feichter, this show will put a smile on your face.
The dinner theater will be held on Feb. 18-19 with dinner at 6:30 and the show at 7:30. Tickets may be purchased for dinner and show, or show only. Sunday performance will be show only at 2:30. Tickets available online at huberoperahouse.org or by calling the office at 419-542-9553.
