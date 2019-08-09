OTTAWA — Voters throughout Putnam County will face plenty of candidate races and tax issues during the Nov. 5 general election.
The deadline to file was Wednesday at 4 p.m., and all filings are unofficial until certified on Tuesday by the county’s board of elections.
Leading the list of levy issues are a trio of property tax levies in the village of Continental. Two of those levies are renewals, while one — a 0.5-mill for 5 years — is being placed on the ballot for road repairs.
Countywide, voters also will have a pair of renewals to decide, including a 1.25-mill, five-year levy for 911 services.
The list of the Putnam County filings, includes:
Boards of education
Hancock County Educational Service Center
(elect two)
No candidates filed
NWOESC, District 5
(elect one)
No candidates filed
Putnam County ESC
(elect two)
William Goecke
Marilyn Weber
Columbus Grove Local
(elect three)
Brad Brubaker (inc.)
Brent Stechschulte (inc.)
Derek Vance
Continental Local
(elect two)
Katie Clementz
Brian Donaldson
Derek Heitzman
Jennings Local
(elect two)
Molly Hoersten (inc.)
Cliff Wieging (inc.)
Kalida Local
(elect two)
Craig Schmenk (inc.)
Gerald Vorst (inc.)
Leipsic Local
(elect three)
Cindy Erickson (inc.)
Emily Liffick
Timothy Nadler (inc.)
Barry Ward
Miller City-New Cleveland
(elect two)
Jennifer Barlage (inc.)
Michael Klear (inc.)
Ottawa-Glandorf Local
(elect three)
Lucy Cramer (inc.)
Beth Hempfling (inc.)
Brent Schroeder (inc.)
Ottoville Local
(elect three)
Sue Bendele (inc.)
Barbara Hoersten (inc.)
Pandora-Gilboa Local
(elect three)
Angie Basinger
Brandy Hovest
Marcia Hovest (inc.)
Vance Nofziger
Jill Torres
Richard Wahl (inc.)
Vanessa Wilson
Municipal offices
Belmore
Mayor
Walter Harper Jr. (inc.)
Clerk-treasurer
Tammy Rayle (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Kimberly Blasius
Russell Rayle
Columbus Grove
Mayor
Kenneth Wright (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Chad Irwin
Gretchen Staley
Cloverdale
Mayor
Thomas Burkhart
Council
(elect two)
Bradd Miller
Mary Smith (inc.)
Continental
Mayor
Mathew Miller (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Todd Bartley
Roxie Knipp (inc.)
Dupont
Mayor
Robert Heidenescher (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Megan Ladd
Rick Snively
Fort Jennings
Mayor
Tony Recker
James Smith (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Gilboa
Mayor
Michelle Clymer
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Glandorf
Mayor
Charles Schroeder
Council
(elect two)
Scott Buckland (inc.)
Brian Inkrott (inc.)
BPA
(elect two)
Thomas Schroeder (inc.)
Brian Seimet
Kalida
Mayor
Alan Gerdeman (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Craig Stechschulte
Michael Stechschulte (inc.)
BPA
(elect two)
Roger Dickman (inc.)
John Schimmoeller (inc.)
Leipsic
Mayor
Cher Barnes
Kevin Lammon
Tony Wobler
Council
(elect two)
David Heitmeyer (inc.)
Susan Schroeder (inc.)
Miller City
Mayor
James Erford (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Nicholas Keesler
Ottawa
Mayor
J. Dean Meyer (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Matthew Black
Jo Deskins (inc.)
A. Jeff Ducey (inc.)
Troy Yant (inc.)
Ottoville
Mayor
Ronald Miller (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Tyler Albridge
William Miller
Joseph Moreno (inc.)
BPA
(elect two)
Philip Hilvers (inc.)
Pandora
Mayor
Jeremy Liechty
Council
(elect two)
Diana Braidic (inc.)
Steve Tadena (inc.)
West Leipsic
Mayor
Robert Alt Jr.
Council
(elect two)
Tamara Warren
Township offices
(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)
Blanchard
Trustee
Mark Maag
Fiscal officer
Gregory Ellerbrock (inc.)
Greensburg
Trustee
Mark Warnecke (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Bruce Imm (inc.)
Jackson
Trustee
Robert Knott
Darren Schimmoeller
Fiscal officer
Donna Landin (inc.)
Jennings
Trustee
Denis Neidert (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Jeanne Bruskotter (inc.)
Liberty
Trustee
Tom Niese (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Jeffery Long (inc.)
Monroe
Trustee
Steve Elkins
Kim Okuley (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Larry Mansfield (inc.)
Darlene Prince
Monterey
Trustee
Daniel Honigford
Virgil Miller (inc.)
Joseph Wehri
Fiscal officer
Jeanne Wannemacher (inc.)
Ottawa
Trustee
James Leopold (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Barbara Rieman (inc.)
Palmer
Trustee
Kenneth Hermiller (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Roger Niese (inc.)
Perry
Trustee
Michael Prowant (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Debra Prowant (inc.)
Pleasant
Trustee
Roger Kruse (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Michael Moenig (inc.)
Riley
Trustee
Greg Amstutz (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Marcia Schutz (inc.)
Sugar Creek
Trustee
Tom Dunlap (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Virginia Price
Union
Trustee
Bill Leopold (inc.)
Fiscal officer
David Hovest (inc.)
Van Buren
Trustee
L. Duane Tooman (inc.)
Fiscal officer
William Schroeder (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Putnam County: a 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for countywide public safety communications (911).
Putnam County: a .07-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses for mental health and alcohol and drug treatment prevention services.
Columbus Grove: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Columbus Grove: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire equipment.
Continental: an additional, 0.5-mill, five-year levy for street construction and maintenance.
Continental: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection.
Continental: a tax renewal with a 0.5-mill reduction for current expenses.
Kalida: a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Ottoville: a 1.3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
West Leipsic: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Blanchard Township: a 1.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire equipment.
Greensburg Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Jackson Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.
Jackson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Jennings Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Palmer Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.
Columbus Grove Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal levy.
Jennings Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses.
