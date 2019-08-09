OTTAWA — Voters throughout Putnam County will face plenty of candidate races and tax issues during the Nov. 5 general election.

The deadline to file was Wednesday at 4 p.m., and all filings are unofficial until certified on Tuesday by the county’s board of elections.

Leading the list of levy issues are a trio of property tax levies in the village of Continental. Two of those levies are renewals, while one — a 0.5-mill for 5 years — is being placed on the ballot for road repairs.

Countywide, voters also will have a pair of renewals to decide, including a 1.25-mill, five-year levy for 911 services.

The list of the Putnam County filings, includes:

Boards of education

Hancock County Educational Service Center

(elect two)

No candidates filed

NWOESC, District 5

(elect one)

No candidates filed

Putnam County ESC

(elect two)

William Goecke

Marilyn Weber

Columbus Grove Local

(elect three)

Brad Brubaker (inc.)

Brent Stechschulte (inc.)

Derek Vance

Continental Local

(elect two)

Katie Clementz

Brian Donaldson

Derek Heitzman

Jennings Local

(elect two)

Molly Hoersten (inc.)

Cliff Wieging (inc.)

Kalida Local

(elect two)

Craig Schmenk (inc.)

Gerald Vorst (inc.)

Leipsic Local

(elect three)

Cindy Erickson (inc.)

Emily Liffick

Timothy Nadler (inc.)

Barry Ward

Miller City-New Cleveland

(elect two)

Jennifer Barlage (inc.)

Michael Klear (inc.)

Ottawa-Glandorf Local

(elect three)

Lucy Cramer (inc.)

Beth Hempfling (inc.)

Brent Schroeder (inc.)

Ottoville Local

(elect three)

Sue Bendele (inc.)

Barbara Hoersten (inc.)

Pandora-Gilboa Local

(elect three)

Angie Basinger

Brandy Hovest

Marcia Hovest (inc.)

Vance Nofziger

Jill Torres

Richard Wahl (inc.)

Vanessa Wilson

Municipal offices

Belmore

Mayor

Walter Harper Jr. (inc.)

Clerk-treasurer

Tammy Rayle (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Kimberly Blasius

Russell Rayle

Columbus Grove

Mayor

Kenneth Wright (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Chad Irwin

Gretchen Staley

Cloverdale

Mayor

Thomas Burkhart

Council

(elect two)

Bradd Miller

Mary Smith (inc.)

Continental

Mayor

Mathew Miller (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Todd Bartley

Roxie Knipp (inc.)

Dupont

Mayor

Robert Heidenescher (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Megan Ladd

Rick Snively

Fort Jennings

Mayor

Tony Recker

James Smith (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Gilboa

Mayor

Michelle Clymer

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Glandorf

Mayor

Charles Schroeder

Council

(elect two)

Scott Buckland (inc.)

Brian Inkrott (inc.)

BPA

(elect two)

Thomas Schroeder (inc.)

Brian Seimet

Kalida

Mayor

Alan Gerdeman (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Craig Stechschulte

Michael Stechschulte (inc.)

BPA

(elect two)

Roger Dickman (inc.)

John Schimmoeller (inc.)

Leipsic

Mayor

Cher Barnes

Kevin Lammon

Tony Wobler

Council

(elect two)

David Heitmeyer (inc.)

Susan Schroeder (inc.)

Miller City

Mayor

James Erford (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Nicholas Keesler

Ottawa

Mayor

J. Dean Meyer (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Matthew Black

Jo Deskins (inc.)

A. Jeff Ducey (inc.)

Troy Yant (inc.)

Ottoville

Mayor

Ronald Miller (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Tyler Albridge

William Miller

Joseph Moreno (inc.)

BPA

(elect two)

Philip Hilvers (inc.)

Pandora

Mayor

Jeremy Liechty

Council

(elect two)

Diana Braidic (inc.)

Steve Tadena (inc.)

West Leipsic

Mayor

Robert Alt Jr.

Council

(elect two)

Tamara Warren

Township offices

(elect one trustee, one fiscal officer each)

Blanchard

Trustee

Mark Maag

Fiscal officer

Gregory Ellerbrock (inc.)

Greensburg

Trustee

Mark Warnecke (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Bruce Imm (inc.)

Jackson

Trustee

Robert Knott

Darren Schimmoeller

Fiscal officer

Donna Landin (inc.)

Jennings

Trustee

Denis Neidert (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Jeanne Bruskotter (inc.)

Liberty

Trustee

Tom Niese (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Jeffery Long (inc.)

Monroe

Trustee

Steve Elkins

Kim Okuley (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Larry Mansfield (inc.)

Darlene Prince

Monterey

Trustee

Daniel Honigford

Virgil Miller (inc.)

Joseph Wehri

Fiscal officer

Jeanne Wannemacher (inc.)

Ottawa

Trustee

James Leopold (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Barbara Rieman (inc.)

Palmer

Trustee

Kenneth Hermiller (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Roger Niese (inc.)

Perry

Trustee

Michael Prowant (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Debra Prowant (inc.)

Pleasant

Trustee

Roger Kruse (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Michael Moenig (inc.)

Riley

Trustee

Greg Amstutz (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Marcia Schutz (inc.)

Sugar Creek

Trustee

Tom Dunlap (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Virginia Price

Union

Trustee

Bill Leopold (inc.)

Fiscal officer

David Hovest (inc.)

Van Buren

Trustee

L. Duane Tooman (inc.)

Fiscal officer

William Schroeder (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Putnam County: a 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for countywide public safety communications (911).

Putnam County: a .07-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses for mental health and alcohol and drug treatment prevention services.

Columbus Grove: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Columbus Grove: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire equipment.

Continental: an additional, 0.5-mill, five-year levy for street construction and maintenance.

Continental: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for police protection.

Continental: a tax renewal with a 0.5-mill reduction for current expenses.

Kalida: a 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Ottoville: a 1.3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.

West Leipsic: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Blanchard Township: a 1.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire equipment.

Greensburg Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.

Jackson Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads.

Jackson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Jennings Township: a 2.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Palmer Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges.

Columbus Grove Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal levy.

Jennings Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses.

Tags

Load comments