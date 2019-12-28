As 2020 nears, more than 120 area elected officeholders who won their first terms in November prepare to take over in January.
In Defiance County, 16 newly elected persons will go to work next month.
Two of those are Defiance City Council members Joshua Mast and Stephen Corbitt.
Mast won a four-year term for Ward 3’s seat in a contested election, and will represent constituents on Defiance’s northside; Corbitt takes over in Ward 1 where he was unopposed, and will represent residents located generally on the city’s south and southwest sides.
Both are political newcomers, and will replace councilmen with considerable experience — Mast taking over for David Plant, and Corbitt for Pete Lundberg. The two outgoing councilmen chose not to seek re-election.
Mast and Corbitt will join John Hancock (Ward 2) and Chris Engel (Ward 4), who won in November, as well as President Dave McMaster and At-large councilmen Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Steve Waxler, whose seats are on the ballot in 2021. (Hancock won a contested election for the seat to which he was appointed in January 2018 to fill an unexpired term.)
Meanwhile, Defiance City Board of Education will have a new face in January when Michael Wahl fills the remainder of an unexpired term. He won a contested election in November for the position.
He will join Cathy Davis, Wesley Moats, Garry Rodenberger and Christine Oberlin on the board.
Wahl’s and Davis’ seats will be on the ballot in 2021, while the other three board members were re-elected in November without opposition to four-year terms beginning in January.
In Hicksville, long-time councilman Ron Jones will take over in January for Diane Collins in his first four-year term as mayor. Collins — the village’s clerk-treasurer for eight terms before she ran for mayor in 2015 — chose not to seek re-election after one term.
Taylor Klepper will be the newcomer on Hicksville Village Council in January following his election this year, and join five others (Shelia Baker, Mike Barth, Eric Bassett, Ron Beverly and Larry Ridgway).
Bassett had been appointed to council in 2017 and won a full four-year term in November. The other council members’ seats are on the ballot in 2021.
Elsewhere in Defiance County, newly elected officials who will begin their initial terms in January include:
• Shelby Martinez and Dan Frederick, Ayersville Local Board of Education.
• Ben Guisinger, Central Local Board of Education.
• Shaun Mack and Jennifer Schweitzer-Ahmed, Northeastern Local Board of Education.
• Kreg Culler, Ney clerk-treasurer.
• Jack Stantz, Sherwood mayor.
• Scott Rohrs, Sherwood Village Council.
• Christopher Kimpel, Farmer Township trustee.
• John McCalla, Hicksville Township trustee.
• Stephanie Metz, Hicksville Township fiscal officer.
Henry County
In Napoleon, Councilman Ross Durham is the new officeholder on the block, and will begin his four-year term in January. But due to a vacancy, he already been appointed on Nov. 4 to fill the remainder of an unexpired term through Dec. 31.
He joins the two councilmen (Daniel Baer and Jeff Mires) who were re-elected in November, as well as Joseph Bialorucki, Jeffrey Comadoll, Ken Haase and Lori Siclair whose seats are on the ballot in 2021.
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel was re-elected to a four-year term in November and begins a new term in January.
And in Liberty Center, Gerald Branson II will take over in January as Liberty Center’s newly elected mayor, replacing long-time Mayor Max Fetterman, who did not seek re-election.
Sixteen other newly elected officials in Henry County will begin initial terms in January:
• Jim George, Northwest Educational Service Center.
• Adam Eis and Bryan Post, Holgate Local Board of Education.
• Mark Vennekotter, Patrick Henry Local Board of Education.
• Teresa Lederer, Deshler Village Council.
• Ronald Tijerina, Holgate mayor.
• Sara Salaz and Elva Wyandt, Holgate Village Council.
• Curtis Badgley, Malinta mayor.
• Jody Bowman and Donnie Rentz, Malinta Village Council.
• Kishwa Jenkins, McClure Village Council.
• Nathan Johnson, Damascus Township trustee.
• D. Ehlers, Damascus Township fiscal officer.
• Jacob Clapp, Liberty Township fiscal officer.
• Lisa Wagner, Napoleon Township fiscal officer.
Paulding County
In Paulding, Louis Beamer will be the newcomer in January, having won an unopposed election for her first village council term.
She joins Dan Workman, who was re-elected, as well as Tim Boss, David Burtch, Randy Daeger and Barb Rife, whose seats are on the ballot in 2021.
Greg White takes over as Paulding mayor in January, but he’s no newcomer to the position, having held it from 2001-15. While finishing an appointed term as a village councilman (through Dec. 31), White won a contested election in November, and replaces Greg Reinhart who decided not to seek re-election after one term.
Seventeen other newly elected officials in Paulding County will begin initial terms in January:
• Sara Schuette, Antwerp Local Board of Education.
• Matthew Stoller and Brian Egnor, Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education.
• Rhonda Stabler, Wayne Trace Local Board of Education.
• Hazen Kennedy and Jerry Zielke, Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.
• Donna Greear, Broughton mayor.
• Edwin Ruger, Haviland mayor.
• Michael Boyd and Kathy Habern, Latty Village Council.
• Tammy Dotson and Shawn Gribble, Melrose Village Council.
• Sheri Baker, Oakwood Village Council.
• Kevin Wannemacher, Payne Village Council
• Jeremy Akom, Scott mayor
• Nancy Miller, Scott Village Council
• Kerry Hook, Harrison Township trustee.
Other newly elected officeholders throughout the area beginning new terms in January are, by county:
Fulton County
• Zachary Murry, Evergreen Local Board of Education.
• Ryan Eberly, Gorham-Fayette Local Board of Education.
• Scott Rupp, Pettisville Local Board of Education.
• Ben Remer, Swanton Local Board of Education.
• Brad Grime, Archbold mayor.
• Karla Ball, Archbold Village Council.
• Chad Johnson, Delta Village Council.
• Suzette Boesger, Fayette Village Council.
• David Pilliod, Swanton Village Council.
• Dianne Valentine, Dover Township fiscal officer.
• Keith Roth, German Township trustee.
• Eliott Richardson, Gorham Township trustee.
• John Ehrsam, Pike Township trustee.
• Neil Shaw, Royalton Township trustee.
• Gene Wilson, Swancreek Township trustee.
• Mark Jones, York Township trustee.
Putnam County
• William Goecke and Marilyn Weber, Putnam County Educational Service Center.
• Derek Vance, Columbus Grove Local Board of Education.
• Derek Heitzman and Brian Donaldson, Continental Local Board of Education.
• Angie Basinger, Jill Torres and Vance Nofziger, Pandora-Gilboa Local Board of Education.
• Kimberly Blasius and Russell Rayle, Belmore Village Council.
• Chad Irwin and Gretchen Staley, Columbus Grove Village Council.
• Thomas Burkhart, Cloverdale mayor.
• Bradd Miller, Cloverdale Village Council.
• Megan Ladd and Rick Snively, Dupont Village Council.
• Michelle Clymer, Gilboa mayor.
• Charles Schroeder, Glandorf mayor.
• Brian Seimet, Glandorf Board of Public Affairs.
• Craig Stechschulte, Kalida Village Council.
• Tony Wobler, Leipsic mayor.
• Nicholas Keesler, Miller City Village Council.
• Matthew Black, Ottawa Village Council.
• William Miller, Ottoville Village Council.
• Jeremy Liechty, Pandora mayor.
• Robert Alt Jr., West Leipsic mayor.
• Tamara Warren, West Leipsic Village Council.
• Mark Maag, Blanchard Township trustee.
• Darren Schimmoeller, Jackson Township trustee.
• Steve Elkins, Monroe Township trustee.
• Joseph Wehri, Monterey Township trustee.
• Virginia Price, Sugar Creek Township fiscal officer.
Williams County
• Deborah Gerken, Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• Ben Camarillo and Dustin Schlachter, Bryan City Board of Education.
• Lyn Bowsher, Edgerton Local Board of Education.
• David Chester, Millcreek-West Unity Local Board of Education.
• Jeremy Clinger and Shawn Owen, Montpelier Local Board of Education.
• Annette Schreiner, Bryan Board of Public Affairs.
• Nicholas Reed, Blakeslee Village Council.
• Robert Day, Edgerton mayor.
• Leslie VanAusdale, Edgerton Village Council.
• Brandon Thiel and Brook Morris, Edon Village Council.
• Don Schlosser, Montpelier Village Council.
• William Turner and Willus Cable, Pioneer Village Council.
• Lana Tompkins, Stryker Village Council.
• Don Leu, West Unity mayor.
• Michael Beals, West Unity Village Council.
• Brandon Hinkle, Bridgewater Township trustee.
• Steven Stamper, Northwest Township trustee.
• Deanne Batterson, Pulaski Township fiscal officer.
• Hugh Perry, St. Joseph Township trustee.
• Jodi Radabaugh, St. Joseph Township fiscal officer.
(Editor’s note: The above lists do not include re-elected incumbents.)
