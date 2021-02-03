The filing deadline for Ohio’s May 4 election passed Wednesday afternoon with no contested political races emerging, but a smattering of ballot issues were put forward, mostly in Fulton County.
The following is a recap of election filing activity for the spring election in each area county:
Defiance
Only one matter surfaced here — the four Hicksville Village Council seats up for election this year — but there weren’t enough candidates to produce a primary in May. The village’s six council seats are all partisan filings.
Republican incumbents Michael Barth and Cory Wann (finishing an unexpired term) and newcomer Charles Martin filed for a chance at four-year terms beginning in January 2022. Wann has filled the remaining term of former Councilman Ron Jones who became mayor in 2020 following his election in 2019.
Republican incumbent Larry Ridgeway did not file before Wednesday’s filing deadline for partisan candidates passed.
Independents still have until May 3 — the day before the primary election — to throw their names in.
One Independent — Ron Beverly — has been on village council for years, and he is holding one of the seats up for election this year.
Hicksville council’s other two seats (held by Eric Bassett and Taylor Klepper) are up for election in 2023.
Fulton
WAUSEON — Seven election issues for the May vote were filed here, while three names emerged for Wauseon City Council, but not enough for a contested election this spring.
The list includes a countywide 4-mill, five-year property tax replacement levy for emergency medical service and a 4.13-mill, five-year renewal levy for Archbold Local Schools.
The replacement levy’s designation would allow it to collect at higher valuation rates, if the measure passes in May.
Other issues that met Wednesday’s filing deadline in Fulton County:
• Clinton Township: a 0.3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses and an additional 0.15-mill, five-year levy to maintain and operate Clinton Township cemeteries.
• Fulton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire expenses.
• German Township: a 0.6-mill, 5-year renewal levy to purchase and maintain fire apparatus, equipment and related fire expenses.
• Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses.
Meanwhile, three persons filed for Wauseon City Council’s three open seats, but this wasn’t enough to produce a contested election in May under the city’s charter provisions, so they will advance to the November general.
The candidates are incumbents Steve Schneider and Harold Stickley, along with Sarah Heising. Appointed incumbent Patrick Griggs did not file, and his term will expire on Dec. 31.
Even though all six of Wauseon City Council’s seats are non-partisan, the town’s charter lays out a specific formula for holding elections in a spring primary if the requisite number of candidates have filed. That was not the case Wednesday as three persons filed for the three open seats.
Council’s other three seats (held by Shane Chamberlin, Jeff Stiriz and Scott Stiriz) will be up for election in 2023.
Henry
NAPOLEON — Four Republicans filed here for four open seats on Napoleon City Council, highlighting Henry County filings.
They are incumbents Kenneth Haase, Lori Siclair and Joseph Bialorucki, along with newcomer David Cordes. All are Republicans.
Incumbent Councilman Jeff Comadoll is not seeking re-election.
The city’s other three council seats (held by Daniel Baer, Ross Durham and Molly Knepley) will be up for election in 2023.
No ballot issues were filed in Henry County, but voters in the Archbold School District — which includes areas in and around Ridgeville Corners in the northwest of the county — will have a property tax renewal levy to decide in May. That issue was filed in Fulton County (see above).
Paulding
PAULDING — No official word was received about filings here Wednesday from the Paulding County Board of Elections — there may have been none — but there are some certainties.
All elected positions for the county’s municipalities and school boards are non-partisan, so Wednesday’s spring primary filing deadline did not apply to those seats.
And the county’s 1.35-mill renewal levy for the county jail will not be on the ballot in May, but is expected to make the November general as it was first passed by voters in November 2016. County commissioners would have to approve a related resolution placing it on the fall ballot.
The filing deadline for ballot issues (and non-partisan candidates) to make the Nov. 2 ballot is Aug. 4.
Putnam
OTTAWA — Only one issue was filed here, for a local school district renewal levy.
Pandora-Gilboa Local Schools will ask for voter renewal of a 1%, five-year income tax for operating expenses.
Williams
BRYAN — Like Putnam County, Williams also had only one election filing — a school tax levy — but for new taxation.
North Central Local Schools will seek passage of a 3.87-mill, five-year property tax to avoid an operating deficit, according to Board of Elections Director A.J. Nowaczyk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.