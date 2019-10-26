PAULDING — A number of contested municipal races, two new taxation requests and a multi-candidate school board election are being decided by Paulding County voters this fall.
One of the contested municipal races is the mayor’s position in Paulding, where former mayor Greg White — now a councilman finishing an unexpired term he filled last year — and Jim Guelde, a 2015 mayoral candidate, are the candidates.
First-term incumbent Greg Reinhart, who defeated Guelde by just 10 votes four years ago, chose not to seek a second term.
White, who served as mayor from 2001-2016, and Guelde will face off this fall for a four-year term beginning in January.
Elsewhere in Paulding County, four candidates are seeking an unexpired two-year term on the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education, while seven other contested municipal races (Antwerp council, Grover Hill mayor, Haviland mayor and council, Melrose council, and Payne mayor and council) are on the ballot as well.
Melanie Forrer, Mitchell Kipfer, Rhonda Stabler and Elecia Wobler are seeking the unexpired Wayne Trace Local board term, which will begin in January. The seat will be on the ballot in 2021 for a four-year term, along with two other seats that are not on this year’s ballot.
Incumbent board candidates Patrick Baumle and Dick Swary are unopposed for the two, four-year term board seats up for election this year.
Additionally, two new tax requests are being decided in Paulding County this fall.
Crane Township is asking for a 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection, and Melrose is seeking a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.
Meanwhile, Latty Township and Latty Village each have replacement levies for emergency safety services which, if approved, would allow collection of existing taxation at higher property valuations.
The only countywide item on all county ballots is for the position of Paulding municipal judge. There, incumbent Suzanne Rister is unopposed for a new six-year term for Paulding Municipal Court judge.
Although Rister was elected to a new term last year, the one beginning in January reflects a change under state law in which Paulding County Court became a municipal court.
Candidates and issues on Paulding County ballots this fall include:
County office
Paulding municipal judge
Suzanne Rister (inc.)
Boards of education
Antwerp Local
(elect two)
Dennis Recker (inc.)
Sara Schuette
Paulding Exempted Village
(elect three)
Brian Egnor
James Foltz (inc.)
Matthew Stoller
Wayne Trace Local
(full term, elect two)
Patrick Baumle (inc.)
Dick Swary (inc.)
(unexpired term, elect one)
Melanie Forrer
Mitchell Kipfer
Rhonda Stabler
Elecia Wobler
Western Buckeye ESC District 1
(elect one)
Hazen Kennedy
Western Buckeye ESC District 5
(elect one)
Jerry Zielke
Municipal offices
Antwerp
Mayor
Ray Delong (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Cody Mabis
Jan Reeb (inc.)
Kenneth Reinhart (inc.)
Broughton
Mayor
Donna Greear
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Cecil
Clerk-treasurer
No candidates filed
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Grover Hill
Mayor
Lonnie Golliver
John Moon (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Haviland
Mayor
Camillia Kline
Robert Pease
Edwin Ruger
Council
(elect two)
Mark Hurd
Cathy Jewell (inc.)
Larry Lewis
Dustin Moser
Neil Stoller (inc.)
Latty
Mayor
Thomas Sinn (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Michael Boyd
Kathy Habern
BPA
(elect two)
No candidates filed
Melrose
Mayor
Janet Stroup (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Tammy Dotson
Shawn Gribble
John Guyton (inc.)
Oakwood
Mayor
Brian Ripke (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Sheri Baker, write-in
Erhard Henke (inc.)
Paulding
Mayor
Jim Guelde
Greg White
Council
(elect two)
Lois Beamer
Dan Workman (inc.)
Payne
Mayor
Matt Reighter
Steven Wobler (inc.)
Council
(elect two)
Lyn Collis
Kevin Wannemacher
Austin Scheiner (inc.)
Nancy Speice
BPA
(elect two)
John Hall (inc.)
Jarrod Childs
Township offices
(elect one fiscal officer, one trustee each)
Auglaize
Trustee
Gene Weidenhamer (inc.)
unexpired term
Everett Bennett
Fiscal officer
Sue Becher (inc.)
Benton
Trustee
Randy Noggle (inc.)
George Scheiner
Fiscal officer
Racheal Head (inc.)
Blue Creek
Trustee
Calvin Sinn (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Chris Laukhuf (inc.)
Brown
Trustee
Marty Adams (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Kevin Hornish (inc.)
Carryall
Trustee
Joseph Barker (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Deborah Wyckoff (inc.)
Crane
Trustee
Michael Meyer (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Kristine Stuart (inc.)
Emerald
Trustee
Greg Adkins (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Samuel Hatcher (inc.)
Harrison
Trustee
Kerry Hook
Fiscal officer
Kathy Feasby (inc.)
Jackson
Trustee
Ray Johanns (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Mary Howard (inc.)
Latty
Trustee
Jason Sheets (inc.)
Clint Sinn
Fiscal officer
Susan Hinchcliff (inc.)
Paulding
Trustee
Mike Kauser (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Jane Buchman (inc.)
Washington
Trustee
Lonnie Lytle (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Neil Beining (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Auglaize Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Crane Township: an additional 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.
Jackson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS.
Latty Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.
Washington Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for cemeteries.
Antwerp Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.
Wayne Trace Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.
Paulding County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Antwerp Village: a 2.63-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Grover Hill Village: a 6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Haviland Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Latty Village: a 1-mill replacement levy with a 1-mill increase for five years for fire protection and EMS.
Melrose Village: an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.
Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Paulding Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation.
