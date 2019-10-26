Election

PAULDING — A number of contested municipal races, two new taxation requests and a multi-candidate school board election are being decided by Paulding County voters this fall.

One of the contested municipal races is the mayor’s position in Paulding, where former mayor Greg White — now a councilman finishing an unexpired term he filled last year — and Jim Guelde, a 2015 mayoral candidate, are the candidates.

First-term incumbent Greg Reinhart, who defeated Guelde by just 10 votes four years ago, chose not to seek a second term.

White, who served as mayor from 2001-2016, and Guelde will face off this fall for a four-year term beginning in January.

Elsewhere in Paulding County, four candidates are seeking an unexpired two-year term on the Wayne Trace Local Schools Board of Education, while seven other contested municipal races (Antwerp council, Grover Hill mayor, Haviland mayor and council, Melrose council, and Payne mayor and council) are on the ballot as well.

Melanie Forrer, Mitchell Kipfer, Rhonda Stabler and Elecia Wobler are seeking the unexpired Wayne Trace Local board term, which will begin in January. The seat will be on the ballot in 2021 for a four-year term, along with two other seats that are not on this year’s ballot.

Incumbent board candidates Patrick Baumle and Dick Swary are unopposed for the two, four-year term board seats up for election this year.

Additionally, two new tax requests are being decided in Paulding County this fall.

Crane Township is asking for a 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection, and Melrose is seeking a 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.

Meanwhile, Latty Township and Latty Village each have replacement levies for emergency safety services which, if approved, would allow collection of existing taxation at higher property valuations.

The only countywide item on all county ballots is for the position of Paulding municipal judge. There, incumbent Suzanne Rister is unopposed for a new six-year term for Paulding Municipal Court judge.

Although Rister was elected to a new term last year, the one beginning in January reflects a change under state law in which Paulding County Court became a municipal court.

Candidates and issues on Paulding County ballots this fall include:

County office

Paulding municipal judge

Suzanne Rister (inc.)

Boards of education

Antwerp Local

(elect two)

Dennis Recker (inc.)

Sara Schuette

Paulding Exempted Village

(elect three)

Brian Egnor

James Foltz (inc.)

Matthew Stoller

Wayne Trace Local

(full term, elect two)

Patrick Baumle (inc.)

Dick Swary (inc.)

(unexpired term, elect one)

Melanie Forrer

Mitchell Kipfer

Rhonda Stabler

Elecia Wobler

Western Buckeye ESC District 1

(elect one)

Hazen Kennedy

Western Buckeye ESC District 5

(elect one)

Jerry Zielke

Municipal offices

Antwerp

Mayor

Ray Delong (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Cody Mabis

Jan Reeb (inc.)

Kenneth Reinhart (inc.)

Broughton

Mayor

Donna Greear

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Cecil

Clerk-treasurer

No candidates filed

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Grover Hill

Mayor

Lonnie Golliver

John Moon (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Haviland

Mayor

Camillia Kline

Robert Pease

Edwin Ruger

Council

(elect two)

Mark Hurd

Cathy Jewell (inc.)

Larry Lewis

Dustin Moser

Neil Stoller (inc.)

Latty

Mayor

Thomas Sinn (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Michael Boyd

Kathy Habern

BPA

(elect two)

No candidates filed

Melrose

Mayor

Janet Stroup (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Tammy Dotson

Shawn Gribble

John Guyton (inc.)

Oakwood

Mayor

Brian Ripke (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Sheri Baker, write-in

Erhard Henke (inc.)

Paulding

Mayor

Jim Guelde

Greg White

Council

(elect two)

Lois Beamer

Dan Workman (inc.)

Payne

Mayor

Matt Reighter

Steven Wobler (inc.)

Council

(elect two)

Lyn Collis

Kevin Wannemacher

Austin Scheiner (inc.)

Nancy Speice

BPA

(elect two)

John Hall (inc.)

Jarrod Childs

Township offices

(elect one fiscal officer, one trustee each)

Auglaize

Trustee

Gene Weidenhamer (inc.)

unexpired term

Everett Bennett

Fiscal officer

Sue Becher (inc.)

Benton

Trustee

Randy Noggle (inc.)

George Scheiner

Fiscal officer

Racheal Head (inc.)

Blue Creek

Trustee

Calvin Sinn (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Chris Laukhuf (inc.)

Brown

Trustee

Marty Adams (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Kevin Hornish (inc.)

Carryall

Trustee

Joseph Barker (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Deborah Wyckoff (inc.)

Crane

Trustee

Michael Meyer (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Kristine Stuart (inc.)

Emerald

Trustee

Greg Adkins (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Samuel Hatcher (inc.)

Harrison

Trustee

Kerry Hook

Fiscal officer

Kathy Feasby (inc.)

Jackson

Trustee

Ray Johanns (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Mary Howard (inc.)

Latty

Trustee

Jason Sheets (inc.)

Clint Sinn

Fiscal officer

Susan Hinchcliff (inc.)

Paulding

Trustee

Mike Kauser (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Jane Buchman (inc.)

Washington

Trustee

Lonnie Lytle (inc.)

Fiscal officer

Neil Beining (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Auglaize Township: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Crane Township: an additional 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.

Jackson Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS.

Latty Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.

Washington Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for cemeteries.

Antwerp Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.

Wayne Trace Local Schools: a 0.75%, five-year income tax renewal.

Paulding County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Antwerp Village: a 2.63-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Grover Hill Village: a 6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Haviland Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Latty Village: a 1-mill replacement levy with a 1-mill increase for five years for fire protection and EMS.

Melrose Village: an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses.

Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Paulding Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Paulding Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation.

