PAULDING — Village Council here is still working out details about moving forward with a village nuisance situation.
In January’s council meeting it was decided that an ordinance committee meeting was needed to discuss moving forward with penalties for some properties that had been overrun with pests. This ongoing problem present in a couple buildings within the village limits was again the topic of much discussion Monday evening.
According to Lois Beamer, council member who reported on that committee meeting, discussion ranged from monthly inspections to fines. As the current ordinance reads, there is allowance for fines that increase incrementally after each violation.
When an individual has committed three violations within six months, monthly inspections will be scheduled for the six months following the violation. Notification of the inspection must be given in written form to the owner of the building as well as any tenants.
These letters have been a source of much conversation as well.
The committee members decided that letters need to go out to the offending establishments as soon as possible. Council agreed.
In other news, the council:
• approved Zachary Blue as a new full-time police officer in the village.
• heard from Finance Director Cheryl Halter that with the snow and recent illnesses, the balancing of books has been somewhat slowed. She hopes to have things in order soon.
• heard from Village Administrator Jason Vance that the Gasser Road project has contracts signed with a projected finish date of Oct. 1, 2022.
• set a utility meeting for Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. to have preliminary talks about solar energy possibilities.
• heard report of the meeting held by the Committee of the Whole on Jan. 27 to gain information about Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the expansion of areas for new homes near Countryside. Economic Development Director Tim Copsey was on hand with information about TIFs. No action taken. (see related story this page)
• was reminded that the next meeting is set for Feb. 22, a Tuesday, due to the Monday holiday.
The meeting ended when the council entered into executive session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.