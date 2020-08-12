ARCHBOLD — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently appointed various board of trustees representatives for colleges and universities around the state, including three board members for Northwest State Community College. One of the appointments was for a new board seat, while the other two were reappointments. Ronald Ernsberger of Napoleon, Jeff Erb of Stryker and Scott Mull of Van Wert were all appointed to the NSCC Board of Trustees by DeWine.
Ernsberger represents Henry County as a new board member. Ernsberger’s term runs from July 31, 2020, to June 9, 2026. Ernsberger’s appointment fills the seat previously held by Dr. Bob Hall, Napoleon, whose term expired June 2020.
Erb represents Williams County as a continuing board member. Erb’s term runs June 10, 2020, to June 9, 2026. Erb is a past chair of the board of trustees and serves as an alternate on the finance committee. Regarding the reappointment, Erb said, “I want to thank Gov. DeWine for allowing me to serve another term at Northwest State Community College. I have truly enjoyed being part of the board and am looking forward to another six years. NSCC is a true gem for education in our area. I am very proud of the performance of our administration, Dr. Thomson and staff, and I am very appreciative of the wonderful board members I get to serve beside. The educators and support staff are the best around. The future of the students of Northwest State is very bright and I am excited to play my small part.”
Mull represents Van Wert County as a continuing board member. Mull’s term runs June 10, 2020, to June 9, 2026. Mull noted about the reappointment, “It's an honor to be reappointed as a member of the board of trustees for Northwest State. I look forward to working with fellow trustees to further the college's mission and vision as well as sharing with the college, Van Wert County's educational perspective and needs. This will serve to enhance the collaborative relationship between NSCC and Van Wert County to provide additional educational resources for the county, as well as support a base of future potential NSCC students and graduates.” Mull is second vice chairman of the board, and serves on both the board executive committee and finance committee.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson offered his heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the board for its work on behalf of the college and in the community. Thomson noted “NSCC is blessed to have a strong civically-committed citizenry. Our board has shown a strong commitment to partner with senior leadership as we point the institution toward our mission to improve the lives of individuals and strengthen local communities.”
Thomson continued, “It has been my personal pleasure to work with Trustees Jeff Erb and Scott Mull, and I am excited to continue those relationships. In addition, I am excited to welcome Ron Ernsberger to our board. He is well known as a strong businessman in our area, and his expertise is welcome as we move forward with our fiscal 2020-23 strategic plan. Personally, the board has been a strong source of both professional and personal support. We are currently in historic times where we must make important decisions in short timeframes with limited information. The Board has demonstrated real trust as we navigate these uncertain waters. We are committed to providing strong education while balancing the needs for public safety and fiscal sustainability.”
