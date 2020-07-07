ARCHBOLD — With excessive heat in the forecast, residents are reminded that Northwest State Community College, 22600 Ohio 34, Archbold, serves as a cooling station for those in need. NSCC is an air-conditioned facility open to the public. So if anyone needs a cool spot to relax and get rehydrated, stop by the college.

To ensure that the staff is providing a safe environment for the guests, they are asked to call 419-267-5511 before heading out so that they can make preparations. Visitors are asked to enter the college via the A-10/atrium entrance. NSCC uses the current State of Ohio screening guidelines, including face coverings. For a current list of campus hours, visit https://northweststate.edu/about-nscc/hours-of-operation/.

