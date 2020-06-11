ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College will host a series of interactive summer camps for area youth, beginning on June 30 with the first Agriculture is STEM camp (for grades 7-9). The camp season will wrap up on July 30. This year’s summer camp topics include many of Northwest State’s academic divisions, including STEM, industrial technologies, arts/sciences and allied health, business/public service. All camps will be hosted at the Archbold campus, and campers can expect fun hands-on learning activities as part of their action-packed camps.
The NSCC summer camps will closely adhere to the local, state and federal safety protocols to ensure campers have the best-possible experience, while maintaining a “safety first” environment. Measures such as temperature-taking, handwashing upon entry and exit, face coverings for all campers (unless other circumstances prevent it), and even bottled water and packaged snacks will be in place. Safety is of the utmost importance for all involved, but there will also be a strong emphasis on making the camps fun and educational.
Some of the 2020 NSCC summer camps are made possible in part by contributions by the following businesses and organizations: The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation, Parker-Hannifin Foundation, FMTC, bright.net and the Foundation for Rural Service.
All camps are $99 per participant. For a complete listing of the Northwest State summer camps, including dates, times, ages and registration information, visit NorthwestState.edu/Events. Interested parents or campers also can contact Kaleigh Nofziger at NSCC at 419-267-1394, or by email at knofziger@NorthwestState.edu.
Classes are:
• Agriculture is STEM, June 30-July 2 (grades 7-9), July 14-16 (grades 4-6)
• Discovering STEM, July 6-9 (grades 5-6)
• Let’s Build a Robot I, July 6-9 (grades 5-8)
• Entrepreneurship Camp, July 13-16 (ages 12 and older)
• Let’s Build a Robot II, July 13-16 (grades 5-8) – Camper needs to have completed beginning robot camp or completed one year on a FLL team.
• Cyber Camp, July 14-16 (ages 14-18)
• Exploring STEM, July 20-23 (grades 7-8)
• Filmmaking Camp, July 20-23 (grades 8-10)
• Make-It Camp, July 27-28 (grades 4-7)
• Robots and Drones, July 27-30 (grades 5-8)
• eSports Camp, July 27-30 (grades Rising 8-12)
