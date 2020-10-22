ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of small businesses in hosting its seventh annual Entrepreneurship Forum on Nov. 9 from noon-1 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium. This free event is open to all residents with a business idea who want help in moving it forward in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.
A virtual component will be added to this year’s forum for entrepreneurs who prefer to do a virtual presentation. The forum also will be part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, starting Nov. 16.
The Entrepreneurship Forum provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region, and network with those experts. Two awards of $250 in funding will be awarded to presenters that day to help offset startup costs, courtesy of Premier Bank and The State Bank & Trust Company. Mercy Health also is offering up to $5,000 in services for a selected idea in the tech field.
“Our goal is to always look for opportunities to give students and community members (the help) to open businesses that really drive the economies in those areas,” said Lisa Becher, business faculty at Northwest State. Becher is also the State of Ohio Small Business Development Center consultant in northwest Ohio and a local business owner. She has created a “semi-Shark Tank style” event that helps aspiring business owners by removing barriers to market.
“The forum has been a wonderful opportunity for any community member or student to come up and network with a business idea they have. One of the reasons I put this together was to break down barriers. We want to help, and move your ideas forward,” Becher continued.
Panelists scheduled for the forum include:
• Defiance County: Lisa Becher, NSCC business faculty, local business owner
• Fulton County: Matt Gilroy, executive director, economic development
• Henry County: April Welch, executive director, economic development
• Paulding County: Tim Copsey, executive director, economic development
• Williams County: Megan Hausch, executive director, economic development
• Megan Reichert, director, Innovation, Mercy Health, Toledo
• Representatives from Premier Bank and The State Bank and Trust Company also will serve as panelists.
Mercy Health, though its ESP program with the Ohio Third Frontier, is partnering with the NW Ohio SBDC for the Entrepreneurship Forum. Mercy is providing the winning technology pitch with $5,000 in services that can build prototypes, conduct market research and analysis, or define regulatory pathways.
People can register for the Entrepreneurship Forum by emailing Becher at lbecher@NorthwestState.edu or NWOhioSBDC@gmail.com. Free registration is required for everyone. Space is limited, and a virtual presentation option exists for those who prefer to present remotely. Lunch will be provided.
“Upon registration, presenters will be provided a template for presentation and free consultation services from the Small Business Development Center,” Becher said. Additional information on this event is available online at NorthwestState.edu/events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.