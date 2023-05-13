ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) will celebrate commencement today with over 200 graduates.
The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Sauder Village’s Founders Hall where 225 graduates will be awarded degrees.
NSCC’s former president, Dr. Michael Thomson, will give the commencement address.
The following is a list of graduates from the six-county area of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties, and their degrees:
Antwerp —
John Buehrer, Industrial Technology
Archbold —
Ann Fether, Business
Aylin Rosillo Nieves, Public Service
Brittany Boysel, Nursing
Dylan Rash, Industrial Technology
Eliza Avers, Business
Emily Logston, Public Service
Esmeralda Hernandez, Public Service
Jarrett Waidelich, Business
Josiah Kindinger, Business
Josie Grieser, STEM
Josue Luna, Arts & Sciences
Karli Luderman, Allied Health
Mikayla Welch, Business
Nicholas Benecke, Business
Nickolas Wilson, Business
Sean Hageman, Arts & Sciences
Shane Hancock, Industrial Technology
Bryan —
Andrew Rachel, STEM
Anthony Malanga, STEM
Austin Johnson, Business
Austin Tomaszewski, Business
Brandy Rodeheaver, Business
Brenda Whalen, Business
Britneigh Newland, Public Service
Brooke Lamberson, Business
Bryce Harris, STEM
Decota Shaw, Arts & Sciences
Hailey Ward, Nursing
Jessica Trausch, Public Services
Jillian Spengler, Allied Health
Joshua Schneider, STEM
Julia Beal, Nursing
Matthew Herold, STEM
Trace Chmielewski, STEM
Vanessa Peralez, Allied Health
Victoria Lang, Public Service
Cecil —
Caitlyn Myers, Public Service
Defiance —
Adrian Mesker, Nursing
Alexi Williams, Business
Amaya Boyd, Public Services
Austin Stafford, Nursing
Brayden Flory, Business
Caitlin Moore, Nursing
Cassandra Weisner, Nursing
Christian Zachrich, Arts & Sciences
Eric Rethmel, Business
Grant Keller, STEM
Hannah Shininger, Business
Jalen Alvarez, Public Service
Joshua Miller, Business
Kambell Vitek, Nursing
Kathrine Rodriguez, Arts & Sciences
Katrina Miller, Nursing
Laura Nienberg, Business
Levi Bevins, STEM
Libby Trejo, Public Service
Maci Kuhn, Business
Marino Martinez, STEM
Marisa Gilmore, Nursing
Mason Parsons, STEM
Matthew Engel, Industrial Technology
Nathaniel Rodriguez, STEM
Neil Casler, Business
Oriana Holmes, Arts & Sciences
Prescilla Foor, Public Service
Rachel Sharp, Nursing
Sabra Sheets, STEM
Tristan Atkinson, STEM
Tyler Kemp, Industrial Technology
Vi Snyder, STEM
Delta —
Brittany Trolio, Nursing
Bryce Bowes, Industrial Technology
Chris Dukeshire, Industrial Technology
Laila Perez Aguilar, STEM
Olivia Schneider, Arts & Sciences
Deshler —
Lydia Evinger, Business
Rachel Nickels, Nursing
Edgerton —
Aryah Ruoff, Nursing
Ashley Kunesh, Public Service
Karrie Smith, Arts & Sciences
Edon —
Abigail Frantom, Business
Tyler Schooley, Industrial Technology
Fayette —
Chloe Aeschliman, Business
David Fetterman, STEM
Noah Brinegar, Business
Tyson Bailey, Industrial Technology
Hamler —
Faith Vance, Nursing
Haviland —
Miriam Sinn, Nursing
Hicksville —
Adelyn Strubing, Business
Tammy Davis, Public Service
Holgate —
Alexis Brown, Nursing
Garrett Sidle, STEM
Logan Sidle, STEM
Madeline Creager, STEM
Madeline Creager, Public Services
Sarah Hoffer, Business
Liberty Center —
Alexis Chamberlain, Nursing
Connor Davis, Public Service
Nathan Shafer, STEM
Malinta —
Sarah Kurtz, Nursing
Mark Center —
Elizabeth Puffinberger, Business
Erin Scantlen, Nursing
Montpelier —
Connor Funk, STEM
Desirée Howard, Business
Evan Rummel, Business
Jayme Kunkel, Nursing
Justin Wiyrick, Business
Kamryn Schlosser, Business
Nikki Martinich, Public Service
Rhonda Cook, Nursing
Napoleon —
Aaron Short, Business
Adalena Gonzales, Public Service
Allison Bickel, Allied Health
Alyssa Sifuentes, STEM
Andrea Zimmerer, Public Service
Bailey Izor, Arts & Sciences
Brandon Weaver, Industrial Technology
Elijah Wolf, STEM
Haley Fuller, Business
Jayce Brubaker, STEM
Korey Blosser, Public Service
Natalie Reyes-Watson, Business
Silas Smith, Arts & Sciences
Veronica Sepulveda, STEM
New Bavaria —
Jessica Thome, Business
Ney —
Emily Imber, Nursing
Heather Matusiak, Business
Litzy Palos, Nursing
Oakwood —
Paige Warnimont, Nursing
Ottawa —
Audrey Triplehorn, Industrial Technology
Brandy Reyes, Public Service
Zoe Kochel, Public Service
Pioneer —
Gregory Ryan, STEM
Haley Geis, Business
Lawrence Spieth Jr., STEM
Sherwood —
Chastity Bostic, Nursing
Ivielle Hull, Public Service
Jacob Pollard, Business
Stryker —
Brandon Seiler, Industrial Technology
Kellie Bleikamp, Business
Makenzie Cadwell, Nursing
Sean Wheeler, Nursing
Swanton —
Monica Nofziger, STEM, nursing
Sean Fruth, Business
Wauseon —
Alexander Jaramillo, Arts & Sciences
Alize Harris, Public Service
Amanda Wendt, Public Service
Angela Klosinski, Business
Benicio Vielma, Arts & Sciences
Brady Thomas, Arts & Sciences
Brendon Creps, Industrial Technology
Cooper Lane, STEM
Derek Robarge , Industrial Technology
Eli Warncke, Arts & Sciences
Heather Clementson, Public Service
Jordan Holthues, Business
Kolton DeGroff, Business
Logan Richer, Business
Mikayla Graber, Nursing
Morgan Todd, Nursing
Noah Stickley, Industrial Technology
Reid Rice, Business
Samantha Boger, Business
Samantha Stein, STEM
Samuel Krasula, Public Services
Traven Yarbro, Business
Travis Sheffer, STEM
West Unity —
Heather Lorenz, Public Service
Jesse Short, Industrial Technology
Kaylee Fleagle, Nursing
Ryan Plessner , Business
Seth Short, Industrial Technology
Taryn Grant, Business
Zoi Bauer, Business
