ARCHBOLD — The collaborative spirit of two community colleges in northwest Ohio was on display recently, as representatives from Terra State Community College visited Northwest State Community College for an exchange of ideas and best practices.
Terra State has made a tremendous turnaround on its enrollments, having gone three consecutive semesters with increases. Northwest State is lauded throughout the region, and the state, for its workforce development efforts. What ensued was a day of in-depth conversations with a show of mutual respect and appreciation for the power of teamwork, and the impact of a quality education on the overall community.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson offered his perspective: “In northwest Ohio, we work together to help each other. Building partnerships is the way we move things forward. President Ron Schumacher and his team provided valuable assistance for NSCC’s newly created Enrollment Management Team. The Terra team stressed the importance of working college-wide on enrollment, the value of building individual relationships in enrollment work and the appropriate use of technology to free up team members’ time. Terra has used a variety of techniques with positive enrollment success in the last three terms. We are hoping to adapt those best practices at NSCC as we strive for a more sustainable enrollment future.”
Terra State President Dr. Ron Schumacher echoed those sentiments: “Terra State is proud to continue to collaborate with our partners across the state. Having an opportunity to work with our friends at Northwest State was truly special for me and the team from Terra State! We will continue to work closely together to solve the many issues around the state of Ohio.”
