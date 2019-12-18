ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College recently honored students achieving academic excellence during its fall honors ceremony recently. Phi Theta Kappa, Alpha Delta Nu and Award of Merit students were recognized during the one-hour ceremony, held in the Voinovich Auditorium on the college’s Archbold campus.
Fifteen Phi Theta Kappa students were inducted into the PTK International Honor Society. To be eligible for induction, students must have a minimum 3.5 grade -point average after completing at least 18 credit hours of college coursework. PTK inductees were Rebecca Abell, Amanda Crompton, Christopher Ferguson, Matthew McKown, Lucia Myers, Steven Sabins, Eric Shininger, Elliot Wannemacher, Jillian Clapp, Deon Daughtery, Jenna Keesecker, Jennifer Menz, Nathaniel Rodriguez, Jacqueline Sager and Cora Vanslyke.
The next group honored at the ceremony were the 13 new inductees into the Alpha Delta Chapter of the Alpha Delta Nu (ADN) Nursing Honor Society. In order to qualify, students must maintain a minimum 3.0 grade-point average, with at least a B in all nursing classes. ADN inductees were Melissa Bowling, Maelynn Growden, Katalina Kelley, Alicia Luke, Hanah Meter, Haley Pierce, Kimberly Clingaman, Kimberly Holmes, Brittany Ludemann, Shaylee Manahan, Kelsea McNeil, Ashley Patton and Morgan Rice.
The college also recognized 11 Award of Merit recipients. For more than 25 years, Northwest State has recognized graduates within the degree programs for their academic achievements. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State. Recipients were Keetyn Ayers and Jacqueline Sager (business/public services division); Maxie Ratanasri, Rachelle Wyse, Caleb Davila, Kassidy Swanson and Seth Brakefield (arts/sciences division); Melissa Bowling and Kimberly Clingaman (nursing and allied health division); and Kyle Nicely and Scott Zimmer (STEM division).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.