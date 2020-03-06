ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College received a $3,500 One Step at a Time grant from the United Way of Defiance County. The grant project is a partnership with the Maumee Valley Guidance Center (MVGC) and the Defiance Dream Center to provide youth mental health first aid and cyberbullying training sessions free of charge to residents of Defiance County. The mental health training will be provided by MVGC, while the cyberbullying training will be provided by NSCC.
The training sessions will benefit any person interacting with youth, including parents, teachers, coaches, childcare providers and youth group leaders. Light refreshments will be provided and participants will receive a take-home resource book.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for Northwest State and partners to continue the good work of serving our community,” said Ashley Pere, grants coordinator at NSCC. “We strongly believe that providing this valuable free training will help prepare our community members to identify and respond to the mental health issues that youth in Defiance County face today.”
The following training sessions will take place at the Defiance Dream Center:
• Cyberbullying sessions: April 24 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.; April 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Youth mental health first aid session I: May 9 from 8 a.m.-4:45 p.m. (one eight-hour session); and session II: May 19 and May 21 from 10 a.m.-2:15 p.m. (two four-hour sessions spread over two days).
