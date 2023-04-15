ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College received a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) in the amount of $139,167 for the commercial truck driver student aid program.
According to a recent press release from the college, the ODHE awarded $2.5 million in this round of funding. This is the second round of funding the college has been awarded for this specific program.
During the last round, every dollar of funding awarded was utilized to fund completely the program cost of 17 Ohio residents.
With an increased total award amount this round, NSCC is on track to fully fund another 20 students this year.
According to the original confirmation letter dated March 22 from Chancellor Randy Gardner at the ODHE, the grant provides “critical financial aid to in-state students who complete a CDL program and agree to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion. (Students) who earn a CDL with this award will help strengthen and grow this high-demand occupation and improve job growth for Ohio’s commercial drivers.”
The grant/loan program provides eligible Ohio residents the opportunity to complete their federally mandated Class A entry level driver training program without having to pay any amount of the cost out of pocket initially.
If an individual taking advantage of the program then utilizes their CDL to work for an Ohio based employer (full time, part time, or self-employed) for a duration of 12 months, their loan will then be eligible for complete forgiveness, effectively bringing the out of pocket program cost to nothing.
Last year, the NSCC CDL training center had an overall passing rate of 94%. The result of this effort was the addition of 30 new drivers to our local area.
