ARCHBOLD — This year’s Black Swamp/Archbold Walk to End Alzheimer’s will feature Michael Thomson, president of Northwest State Community College (NSCC), as chairman.
The annual event, which serves residents of Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties, will take place Saturday. For the first time this year, it will be held on the NSCC campus, 22600 Ohio 34, Archbold.
“It means a lot to Northwest State Community College to host the 2019 Black Swamp Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Thomson said. “NSCC is committed to being the place where our community members gather to help each other. Alzheimer’s has a far greater impact on our families than we realize.
“Personally, I have seen the great impact that Alzheimer’s has on families,” Thomson continued. “It’s a disease that robs the mind of a loved one, while also greatly impacting family members who are providing care. I am convinced that by working together we can make a real difference in the lives of our families.”
Alzheimer’s is a fatal brain disease that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States — killing more than breast and prostate cancers combined — and the most common cause of dementia in older adults.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, 32,000 people in the region are living with the disease, and about 96,000 family members and friends are caring for them. Nationwide, an estimated 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is a great opportunity to remember and honor a loved one who has been touched by the disease,” said Julia Pechlivanos, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter. “The walk is so powerful because everyone there wants to find a cure for this disease.”
Registration starts at 9 a.m., with the walk set to begin at 10 a.m. While at the walk, participants can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical-studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association.
Attendees also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.
Last year, hundreds of local residents participated. All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Event sponsors this year are ProMedica, HCR ManorCare, Marathon, Interim Healthcare, Bidlack Insurance and Financial Services and First Federal Bank. The national presenting sponsor is Edward Jones.
The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its Northwest Ohio Chapter serves a 24-county region.
To sign up as a team captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/nwohio/walk or call 800-272-3900.
