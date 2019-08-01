COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently hosted the community college presidents at the governor’s mansion to discuss the role of community colleges in the future of Ohio’s economy.
A majority of the community college presidents attended the breakfast, including Northwest State Community College President Dr. Michael Thomson. The presidents expressed their thanks to DeWine and Husted for the supportive work they did in the recent budget session.
The conversation rotated around two key themes. First, there are some opportunities in the new budget for community colleges to work with businesses and other partners to help better Ohio’s economy. In particular, the Tech Cred program was discussed as a primary tool to help Ohio’s incumbent workers upscale and stay current in today’s fast-changing economy. Tech Cred provides funding for in-demand jobs, and deepens the partnerships that community colleges already have with Ohio businesses. It will be a major tool for economic development organizations to keep, grow or bring new businesses into Ohio.
Another opportunity in the upcoming budget is the new community college accelerated program. This program, already piloted by three Ohio community colleges, has shown incredible promise to improve graduation rates and speed up progress of students to a credential or a degree. Dr. Thomson, who ran the original pilot program at his previous post and Cleveland, noted “We’ve made great strides in getting 15% to 20% higher graduation rates and students to a community college degree in three years or less. The Ohio data mirrors previous successes in New York — and could provide an express route to get more graduates into the workforce faster.”
At the meeting’s close, the community college presidents reiterated their thanks to the administration for providing much-needed resources to help Ohio stay vibrant in today’s fast-changing economy, and expressed a strong willingness to collaborate and create new and innovative solutions for the state.
