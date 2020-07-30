ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College’s Custom Training Solutions, Van Wert Ohio Jobs & Family Services and the Marsh Foundation delivered a youth Manufacturing Skills Standards Council (MSSC) Certified Production Technician (CPT) training class. This course is a 120-hour program that consists of the following four topics: safety, quality practices, manufacturing processes/production and maintenance awareness. Each topic is a 40-hour overview of basic industrial knowledge skills.
The intense 12-week program, which ran September to December 2019, was needed to serve the student population that typically has a limited stay at the Van Wert facility. The CPT certification is an industry recognized credential that supports the learners to begin careers in the manufacturing field.
Robbie Breese, the site principal and director of education at the Marsh Foundation, stated, “We are very grateful that we were able to participate in this program. We had eight students complete the program with two earning their full Certified Production Technician credential. Northwest State was very flexible in helping accommodate our ever-changing needs throughout the duration program.”
Jim Drewes, director of workforce at Northwest State Community College, noted, “Northwest State Community College serves learners of many styles in northwest Ohio. Our skill building and upskilling programs serves local businesses by delivering the skills needed to provide good paying jobs with local companies.” Drewes added that Northwest State offers short-term training in automotive repair basics, construction basics and CDL topics in similar settings, to aid direct-to-job efforts.
The Marsh Foundation School is an alternative school in Van Wert. Additional information is available at marshfoundation.org, or by calling 419-238-1695.
