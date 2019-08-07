ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College is partnering with regional community colleges and industry partners, as well as the U.S. Department of Labor, as part of a continued effort to expand apprenticeship opportunities in the United States. Grants received where Northwest State will provide direct support, total approximately $360,000 — $90,000 annual over four years.
Per the U.S. Department of Labor, a notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM) was made public that would establish a process for the U.S. Department of Labor to advance the development of high-quality, industry-recognized apprenticeship programs (IRAPs). The department further announced awards totaling $183.8 million to support the development and expansion of apprenticeships for educational institutions partnering with companies that provide a funding match component. The department also will make available an additional $100 million for efforts to expand apprenticeships and close the skills gap.
The department awarded three separate grants in Ohio, each including academic institutions and consortia with private-sector partners:
• Information Technology: Columbus State Community College and 25 colleges and universities with 10 firms.
• Information Technology: University of Cincinnati and five colleges with Northrup Grumman, IBM, GE Aviation and four firms.
• Advanced Manufactur-ing: Lorain County Community College and Manufacturing Institute of the National Association of Manufacturers, Ohio Manufacturers Association and National Institute of Metalworking Skills.
“In addition to serving as a training partner for the region, Northwest State Community College is the fiscal agent for the northwest Ohio region,” said Todd Hernandez, NSCC executive vice president. Hernandez noted the local grant totals approximately $90,000 per year, for a period of up to four years.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson added, “This Department of Labor grant demonstrates how the Ohio community colleges work together to acquire major resources that have a positive impact on our local economies. We have established a great track record with the Department of Labor and this new funding will lead to more quality trained apprentices in high-demand fields.”
NSCC is a partner of the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee (JATC), offering apprenticeship training in the electrical field at locations throughout Ohio. These locations include Rossford, Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Lorain and Youngstown. The college also specializes in advanced manufacturing training at its UT-Scott Park location, a highlight of which is the recent Jeep training for hundreds of employees. More information on these opportunities is available at NorthwestState.edu/satellite-locations/.
“The apprenticeship model of earning while learning has worked well in many American industries, and today we open opportunities for apprenticeships to flourish in new sectors of our economy,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta said. “With 7.4 million open jobs and job creators searching for skilled job seekers, apprenticeship expansion will continue to close the skills gap and strengthen the greatest workforce in the world — the American workforce.”
