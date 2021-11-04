• Fulton County

Veterans Day:

Nov. 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Northwest State will offer a Veterans Day lunch in the auditorium open to all area veterans. Capt. Guy Gruters, U.S. Air Force, one of 591 POWs released in 1973 will provide the program. Seating is limited so RSVP is required by Nov. 5, at 419-267-1351, or lspiess@northweststate.edu.

