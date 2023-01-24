VAN WERT — The Van Wert campus of Northwest State Community College has released of its 2023 spring 8B semester class schedule.
The second half of NSCC’s spring semester schedule will feature eight-week long courses taught with face-to-face lecture occurring once a week. The courses will begin on March 20.
Van Wert Health, located at 1250 S. Washington St., will allow the college to house classes in the hospital’s conference rooms while the Sycamore Street location undergoes renovation. Classes are scheduled to for Monday-Thursday evenings, with student “success seminar” and optional Writing Center assistance taking place on alternating Saturday mornings.
The schedule will allow students to enter several of Northwest State’s career pathways including business, healthcare, social behavioral sciences, communications, English and humanities, public services, engineering technology, industrial technology, and math and natural sciences. Classes are available for all student groups, including traditional college students, students looking for transfer credit, workforce development and college credit plus.
For more information visit the Van Wert campus website at northweststate.edu/vanwert. On the website there is access to review all of the college’s academic divisions, ask any admissions questions, review financial aid and scholarship information and apply to Northwest State Community College. You may contact the Dean, Dr. Jon Tomlinson directly by emailing jtomlinson@NorthwestState.edu or visiting the storefront at 122 N. Washington St.
