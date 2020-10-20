ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College nursing programs have been formally granted continuing accreditation through spring 2028 by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The decision comes from the ACEN Board of Commissioners meeting in September 2020.
Continued accreditation from ACEN means the nursing programs at Northwest State Community College are of the highest quality. Institutions receiving this accreditation “have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality.” ACEN accreditation “is required by many nursing programs for admissions to undergraduate and graduate programs, and also by some state regulatory agencies, and assists employers seeking graduates who are competent practitioners.”
The ACEN is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a specialized accrediting agency for nursing education programs located in the United States and its territories.
Dr. Kathy Keister, NSCC dean of nursing and allied health, said, “ACEN accreditation is a rigorous, voluntary, peer-view process. Renewal of our accreditation indicates Northwest State’s AAS (registered) nursing program has met the highest standards in nursing education and can be trusted to deliver quality education. This achievement could not have been accomplished without our stellar nursing faculty and the support of Dr. Thomson and the NSCC campus community.”
NSCC President Thomson added, “We are so proud of our 35-year record serving northwest Ohio with nurses. Our nurses and other health care professions are crucial to providing northwest Ohio families with high quality medical care. Local community hospitals rely on our programs, especially nursing, to fulfill their missions of providing world class health care in our rural area.”
Additional information on Northwest State Community College nursing programs, as well as all other degree and certificate programs, and the bachelor’s bound transfer pathway, are available at NorthwestState.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.