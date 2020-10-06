• Region

NSCC meetings:

The executive committee of the board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet on at noon Wednesday in room C200 for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for the regular board of trustees meeting on Oct. 23. No action will be taken at this meeting.

The budget committee of the NSCC Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in room B100 at the Archbold campus.

Load comments