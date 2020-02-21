• Region

NSCC meetings:

The board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will hold its next regular meeting on Feb. 28 at 11:30 a.m. in room C200 at the Archbold campus.

The budget committee of the NSCC Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 in room C211 and the presidential evaluation committee of the NSCC Board of Trustees will meet at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 28 in room A101C.

