NSCC meeting:

The executive committee of the board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet Thursday at 2 p.m. for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for the regular board of trustees meeting on June 19.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and H.B. 197, NSCC will stream the meeting live on the college’s YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/mbwZjhWTYuE. No action will be taken.

