ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday in a virtual meeting, using Zoom technology as the college operates remotely due to COVID-19. As part of the meeting, the board heard a presentation from the NSCC cabinet about the college’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what the “new normal” will look like in the fall.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson once again shared his admiration and appreciation for how the team at NSCC joined together in the face of tremendous adversity to quickly pivot from traditional in-class learning to fully-remote learning in one week. “It is a testament to faculty and staff who care for our learners and trust each other,” he said. “Plans are nice, but it’s the wonderful work of good people that helped our learners complete spring classes.”
Executive vice president Todd Hernandez noted the phase two operations, including plans for summer camps and a blood drive later this summer.
Vice president Dan Burklo presented to the board what the fall term would look like as students return to more face-to-face classes using appropriate safety procedures. Burklo noted that “we want to assure all of our learners, faculty and staff that Northwest State is fully prepared and confident to safely offer in person classes and services this fall semester. We have protocols and practices in place to provide a safe environment for all and contingency plans prepared should we start to see any increase in cases.”
Vice president Lana Snider also described the many ways that staff are serving learners at this time, including over $300,000 in emergency funding going directly to students. Most of those funds went to help students keep their connection to the college with digital technology and connectivity aids like hot spots.
In addition, Thomson noted, “While we have uncertainty in our budget, we have taken a conservative approach to this year’s budget. Our promise is to keep the board updated regularly as we know more.”
In other action, the board:
• approved the promotions of Jennifer Thome to vice president-chief fiscal and administrative officer and Brittany Chamberlain to director of human resources and leadership development.
• approved the employment of Jamilah Tucker, dean of arts and sciences; Andrea Mofield, talent management specialist-human resources; Matthew Kibler, training coordinator-JFS Workforce Opportunities; and Avery Miller, training coordinator-JFS Workforce Opportunities.
• approved the 2020-21 operating budget, set at approximately $24.1 million, about $200,000 more than the fiscal year 2020 operating budget.
• approved an update to the non-discrimination/anti-harassment/sexual misconduct policy, which are now combined to provide one comprehensive policy governing protected class discrimination. This policy update complies with new state and federal regulations regarding minors.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts, as well as one resignation.
