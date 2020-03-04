ARCHBOLD — The Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State Community College is planning a “meet and greet” on March 19. The incoming coordinator, Debbie Wikstrom, is holding an informal, drop-in meet and greet for the members of the Lifelong Learning Center community from 12:30-2 p.m.

This session will be held in the George E. Voinovich Auditorium on the west end of the campus in E-42. Refreshments will be available. Participants can get updates on upcoming events, and fill out a survey on what they would like to see for future happenings. There is no cost to attend this special event.

Contact the Center for Lifelong Learning coordinator Debbie Wikstrom by email at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.edu with any questions. Additional information on the Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State is available online at NorthwestState.edu/lifelong-learning/.

