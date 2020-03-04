ARCHBOLD — The Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State Community College is planning a “meet and greet” on March 19. The incoming coordinator, Debbie Wikstrom, is holding an informal, drop-in meet and greet for the members of the Lifelong Learning Center community from 12:30-2 p.m.
This session will be held in the George E. Voinovich Auditorium on the west end of the campus in E-42. Refreshments will be available. Participants can get updates on upcoming events, and fill out a survey on what they would like to see for future happenings. There is no cost to attend this special event.
Contact the Center for Lifelong Learning coordinator Debbie Wikstrom by email at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.edu with any questions. Additional information on the Center for Lifelong Learning at Northwest State is available online at NorthwestState.edu/lifelong-learning/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.