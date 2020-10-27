ARCHBOLD — The Center for Lifelong Learning is planning a meet and greet. The new coordinator, Debbie Wikstrom, is holding a reservation-only meet and greet for the members of the Lifelong Learning Center community on Nov. 5.
There will be two face-to-face sessions: one from 9-11 a.m. and another from 1-3 p.m. In addition, two Zoom sessions will be offered at these same times.
This event will be held in the George Voinovich Auditorium on the west end of campus in E-42. Registration is required for each time and slot, and will consist of only 30 people at each face-to-face session. Zoom sessions are unlimited, but participants must have a reliable email address, internet connection or smartphone.
Register by Monday with Wikstrom at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.edu or 419-944-6195. Make certain to specify a preference of face-to-face in the morning or afternoon sessions or the Zoom sessions.
COVID-19 protocols are required, which include face coverings and social distancing practices.
The Center for Lifelong Learning offers non-credit programming that is designed especially for those who are at least 50 years of age and/or retired. The center provides half-day, full-day and multiple-day programs and trips on a variety of topics and interests. Additional information is available online at NorthwestState.edu/lifelong-learning.
