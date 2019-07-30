TOLEDO — From June 10-14 and July 22-26, Northwest State Community College successfully held its second annual GenCyber teacher camps at the college’s Scott Park location in Toledo. In the week-long camps, faculty and staff from NSCC and Bowling Green State University provided hands-on instruction in cybersecurity awareness and best practices to teachers from Toledo Public Schools and Springfield Local Schools, as well as a representative from Imagination Station, while helping them find ways to incorporate these concepts into their curriculum.
“The NSA GenCyber 6 Cybersecurity Concepts are cybersecurity best practices for anyone using a computer on a network,” said Tami Norris, training coordinator at NSCC and lead instructor of the camp. “The group of teachers we had at the camp were fantastic. It was obvious they have a deep regard for their students as every person in attendance was very interested in learning information that they can take back to their classrooms,” Norris continued.
The GenCyber program is co-funded by the National Security Administration and the National Science Foundation. NSCC was one of only three higher education institutions in Ohio to receive the GenCyber grant. The camps, open to all teachers K-12, provides expert training designed to enhance the safety and educational experience for students. Topics covered in the camps included online ethics, cyberbullying, coding, networking basics and security, robotics and more. Additional information on the GenCyber camps is available at gen-cyber.com.
As a follow-up to the camps, NSCC will be hosting an event in October for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This will be a resource fair at the Toledo location. Area teachers will be able to connect with resources to help further their ability to incorporate cybersecurity into their classrooms.
For additional information on Northwest State certificate, degree and Bachelor’s Bound (transfer) programs, visit NorthwestState.edu or call NSCC admissions at 419-267-1320. For additional information on the NSCC programs and workforce development, including those programs held at the UT-Scott Park location, visit trainwithCTS.com, or call 419-267-1332 (Archbold) or 419-267-1497 (Toledo).
