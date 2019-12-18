ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College celebrated the December 2019 graduating class at its fall ceremony on Monday in the Voinovich Auditorium. The ceremony recognized the awarding of 127 degrees and/or certificates to 122 students.
Dr. Dan Burklo, NSCC associate vice president for academics, kicked off the ceremony with a note of celebration. Burklo noted that 82% of the graduating class lives in the college’s six-county service area, and the grade-point average of the class is 3.25.
Keetyn Ayers of Defiance was the student speaker. She graduated magna cum laude with an associate of applied business degree in business management and entrepreneurship. Ayers is also an Award of Merit recipient, a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Kappa Beta Delta and the Dean’s Leadership Cluster.
Ayers shared a personal story of childhood hardship, but noted that once she hit rock bottom, she found her guiding light. “It is ironic how sometimes the most beautiful sunrise emerges from the darkest of nights,” Ayers said. Her emotional speech included appreciation for her mother, grandmother and husband.
The keynote speaker for this year’s commencement ceremony was Cecily Rohrs, former coordinator for the NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning. Rohrs taught speech and English for Paulding, Stryker and Archbold schools, and worked at Sauder Village for 27 years, retiring as its director of public relations and marketing.
During the ceremony, 11 students were recognized as Award of Merit recipients. Award of Merit recipients are chosen by faculty from the respective divisions based on leadership involvement, special talents or abilities in their academic field, and significant contributions to Northwest State.
Award of Merit recipients included: Maxie Ratanasri, Rachelle Wyse, Caleb Davila, Kassidy Swanson, Seth Brakefield, Keetyn Ayers, Jacqueline Sager, Melissa Bowling, Kimberly Clingaman, Kyle Nicely and Scott Zimmer.
The college also recognized three individuals that were recently awarded emeritus status, an honorary title awarded for distinguished service to the academic community. The three recipients were Dr. Edward Singer (former arts/sciences faculty member), Dr. Von Plessner (former dean of business and business faculty member), and Philip McCartney (former board of trustees chairman and member). McCartney was honored posthumously.
