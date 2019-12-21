ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Foundation received a $5,000 community grant from the foundation for Rural Service (FRS) to conduct a three-day cybersecurity and telecommunications summer camp for high school students in northwest Ohio in 2020. Per FRS, the camp will “instill cybersecurity awareness, spark interests and provide hands on technical skills.”
Robbin Wilcox, executive director for development and the NSCC Foundation, noted that the grant “provides another exciting opportunity for Northwest State to provide high school students from our area with engaging, hands-on learning opportunities in high-tech areas.”
Wilcox also noted her appreciation for the FRS and its ongoing commitment to engagement efforts in rural communities.
The dates and details of this summer camp are not yet confirmed. Once finalized, complete information on the cybersecurity and telecommunications summer camp will be available at NorthwestState.edu/Events.
