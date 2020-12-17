ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday. The board received a check for $818,356 from the NSCC Foundation. Robbin Wilcox, NSCC executive director for development and the NSCC Foundation, along with Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation board chairman, were on hand for the presentation.
Nearly $6 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the foundation over the past 10 years. NSCC issued a record-high $661,000 earlier this year in foundation scholarships to students, so the need continues to be great.
Beck noted the sizeable donation was made possible by personal donations and hard work. “We’re going to keep working hard because we want to support this college and this region.”
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson lauded the community for their generosity, noting: “We are so proud of the northwest Ohio residents who donated to our students in their most pressing time of need. Now more than ever, every scholarship and emergency assistance dollar make a crucial difference as we help our students overcome incredible barriers to reach their educational dreams of a better life.
The NSCC Foundation has approximately 30 board and committee members representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties. Additional information on the NSCC Foundation can be found online at NorthwestState.edu/nscc-foundation/.
“The December meeting exemplifies the board and college’s commitment to our students,” said Thomson. “Our foundation raised a record scholarship amount ($661,000), with more students using that funding this year. We gave over $500,000 directly to students for their immediate needs including food, rent, utilities and mental health. Our financial aid team works with our students in debt resulting in a student loan default rate (12%) that is 4 points lower than the Ohio community college average. Lastly, our recent commitment to Achieving the Dream is leveling the playing field so that every resident in northwest Ohio has an equal chance to use our education to better their lives. As we enter our second 50 years, we are resolute in giving each of our 77,000 families a great chance to use NSCC to better their lives.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the hiring of Dennis Hartley, custodian; Heather Hagerman, assistant-student accounts receivable; and Jennifer Morris, associate-accounts payable.
• approved the 2019-20 College financial audit.
• approved the 2020 affordability and efficiency report, as well as the five-year efficiency plan.
• approved the Ohio Department of Higher Education Completion Plan.
• approved emeritus status for eight individuals, effective Dec. 11.
• approved sick leave donation policy.
• accepted miscellaneous RAPIDS equipment from the University of Toledo, located at the UT-Scott Park facility (approximate value $103,677).
• approved the renewal of probationary faculty and non-teaching faculty contracts.
