ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session recently.
Robbin Wilcox, NSCC executive director for development, and NSCC Foundation and Foundation Board representative Brian Roth presented the board with a check for $765,431. The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.
Nearly $5 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the foundation over the past 10 years. Roth noted that the support comes from within the NSCC campus, as well as throughout the community.
“I don’t know of a more valuable resource that this area has, and we’re very proud to be a part of (NSCC),” Roth noted. During the presentation, Roth noted the necessity for the skills and training an NSCC education provides in areas such as STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and agriculture, among others.
The board also heard from Michael Leonard, NSCC department chairman for agricultural studies, about the proposed agribusiness degree program at NSCC. Leonard shared information about the prevalence of science and technology in ag-related studies, as well as his ongoing efforts to forge strategic partnerships with ag-related organizations, boards and area schools. Additional information on NSCC agriculture programs is available online at NorthwestState.edu/agriculture.
In other action, the board:
• approved the promotion of staff member Makenzie Warncke to associate director of financial aid.
• approved the employment of Matthew Gomez, custodian; Jason Baun, working supervisor/facility maintenance; and Kaylea Scott, financial aid counselor.
• approved the 2019-20 revised budget.
• okayed donations of $500 for the veterans lounge; and $100 for networking events.
• approved the offering of the associate of applied science-agribusiness degree program.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts and one resignation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.