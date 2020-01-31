ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Foundation received a $3,000 Agriculture Action and Awareness Grant from the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. The grant funds will allow NSCC to offer two summer camps that will expand the knowledge of agriculture among northwest Ohio youth.
NSCC will partner with Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy, and Fulton Soil & Water Conservation District on the project, and the camp expects to serve up to 50 students, ages 10-15 from the college’s six-county service area of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties.
Robbin Wilcox, executive director for development and the NSCC Foundation, noted “By offering hands-on activities and visits to agricultural facilities, we will provide opportunities for youth to explore careers in agriculture. This is vital not only for the future of agriculture, but for the economic development in our local communities.”
Wilcox noted the success of the 2017 Ag Camp held at the college’s Archbold campus, and shared the upcoming camps “will promote the sharing of fundamental concepts in agriculture, demonstrating how agriculture improves lives. We are grateful for the generous support of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation for helping make these camps a reality in 2020.”
The project seeks to accomplish three main goals: teach students the fundamentals of agricultural science and its impact in their daily lives and future; spark interest among youth to pursue careers in agriculture; and promote mentorship and networking between the youth and local agricultural businesses.
