ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Foundation recently awarded $1,043,450 in scholarships to 313 students from the region.
The college welcomed students and donors from the surrounding area to the Archbold campus on Thursday evening.
“We were excited to host the scholarship awards event in person again this year — to show our appreciation for our donors and our congratulations to our scholarship recipients,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation. “We are so proud of our learners’ accomplishments, and we are grateful for the generosity of our donors. They truly put our students first.”
The event kicked off with opening remarks by NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez and NSCC Foundation board member Doug Bernath, each providing congratulatory remarks to both students and gratitude to the donors who make the foundation scholarships possible.
VP of Physician Services Sally Taylor and Dr. Carolyn Sharrock-Dorsten represented Parkview Physicians Group for the donor perspective.
NSCC Alumni Association President Ron Coles provided the donor perspective, noting “A Northwest State education counts and will forever be life-changing.”
Adrianna Faust, who is pursuing an office administration major, provided the student perspective.
“I may not have the traditional path to college, but I’m right where I need to be,” she said. “I’ve maintained a solid 4.0 (GPA) throughout my first four semesters in college. Most importantly, I’m happy and I’m breaking the cycle,” commented Faust, a recipient of the Carol L. Engel Scholarship.
