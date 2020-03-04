ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met Friday, installing new officers for 2020-21.

They are Scott Mull, second vice chairman; Joel Miller, chairman; and Lisa McClure, vice chairman.

The board then approved the promotions of Lana Snider to vice president-enrollment management and student affairs, Dr. Dan Burklo to vice president-academics and Brittany Galbraith to advisor-academic.

Hired was James Boone, industrial technologies faculty, while the transfer was approved of Sarah Stubblefield to grants management coordinator.

In other action, the board:

• approved the 2020-21 student fees and 2019-20 revised budget.

• approved the 2020-21 academic year tuition via approval by Gov. Mike DeWine, which will begin with the summer 2020 semester. In-state tuition will now be $177.33 per credit hour (up from $172.33), and the additional fee for out-of-state students will now be $171.33 per credit hour (up from $166.33).

• selected John Bridenbaugh to serve as a delegate on the governing board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC), and selected Sue Derck to serve as the alternate representative.

• approved miscellaneous employment contracts, four resignations and one resignation for retirement.

