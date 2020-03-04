ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met Friday, installing new officers for 2020-21.
They are Scott Mull, second vice chairman; Joel Miller, chairman; and Lisa McClure, vice chairman.
The board then approved the promotions of Lana Snider to vice president-enrollment management and student affairs, Dr. Dan Burklo to vice president-academics and Brittany Galbraith to advisor-academic.
Hired was James Boone, industrial technologies faculty, while the transfer was approved of Sarah Stubblefield to grants management coordinator.
In other action, the board:
• approved the 2020-21 student fees and 2019-20 revised budget.
• approved the 2020-21 academic year tuition via approval by Gov. Mike DeWine, which will begin with the summer 2020 semester. In-state tuition will now be $177.33 per credit hour (up from $172.33), and the additional fee for out-of-state students will now be $171.33 per credit hour (up from $166.33).
• selected John Bridenbaugh to serve as a delegate on the governing board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC), and selected Sue Derck to serve as the alternate representative.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts, four resignations and one resignation for retirement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.