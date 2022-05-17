Marisa Mattis, Adrian, Mich., business
Alexandra Warren, Adrian, Mich., allied health and public service
Jordan Bell, Alvordton, engineering technology
Jordan Bell, Alvordton, Math, Science and Engineering
Kelsie Bowman-Schwartz, Alvordton, allied health and public service
Michael Cummins, Alvordton, business
Randy Wuennemann, Amelia, business and industry (CTS)
Brooke Brown, Antwerp, nursing
Chase Friend, Antwerp, allied health and public service
Mackenzie Arce, Archbold, business
Spencer Barhite, Archbold, Math, Science and Engineering
Emma Dowdy, Archbold, business
Sarah Foor, Archbold, business
Hadley Galvan, Archbold, arts & sciences
Clay Gerig, Archbold, business
David Hite, Archbold, industrial technology
Caleb Nafziger,Archbold, business
Makayla Patterson, Archbold, nursing
Thalia Perez, Archbold, allied health and public service
Antonio Ramos, Archbold, business
Zacchaeus Rocha, Archbold, business
Ryan McCall, Batavia, business and industry (CTS)
Brooklyn Whitlock, Blakeslee, business
Marina Decator, Bowling Green, business and industry (CTS)
Jason Mount, Bowling Green, math, science and engineering
Justin Breitenwischer, Britton, Mich., business and industry (CTS)
Chris Baker, Bryan, industrial technology
Gabriella Barker, Bryan, allied health and public service
Morgan Bauer, Bryan, nursing
Michael Beltran, Bryan, business
Robert Cooley, Bryan, arts & sciences
Erica Deetz, Bryan, allied health and public service
David Garrett, Bryan, engineering technology
Jesteen Gutierrez, Bryan, industrial technology
Jon Haase, Bryan, industrial technology
Aaliyah Hanna, Bryan, allied health and public service
Johnny Keezer, Bryan, industrial technology
Elizabeth Leal, Bryan, allied health and public service
Aubrey Nihart, Bryan, business
Scott Rinell, Bryan, industrial technology
Mary Safemaster, Bryan, nursing
Alexis Schulte, Bryan, business
Courtney Stewart, Bryan, allied health and public service
Corey Whalen, Bryan, engineering technology
David Bramer, Canton, business and industry (CTS)
David Van Voorhis III, Casa Grande, Ariz., business and industry (CTS)
Daniel Conroy, Cincinnati, business and industry (CTS)
Amalia Contreras, Cincinnati, business and industry (CTS)
Stephanie Adkins, Cleveland, business and industry (CTS)
Carlos Melendez, Cleveland, business and industry (CTS)
Maciej Samplawski, Cleveland, business and industry (CTS)
Natalie Pitney, Continental, nursing
James Berhow, Dayton business and industry (CTS)
Katelyn Becker, Defiance, allied health and public service
Emily Bergman, Defiance, nursing
Hannah Borton, Defiance, nursing
Marc Celestino, Defiance, industrial technology
Justin Davis, Defiance, business
Lynette Davis, Defiance, business
Madisyn DeTray, Defiance, business
Allison Fahrer, Defiance, allied health and public service
Wyatt Fruth, Defiance, engineering technology
Jordyn Goings, Defiance, arts & sciences
Robert Goshia, Defiance, business
Amiah Hoffman, Defiance, business
Sarah Itterly, Defiance, business
Sally Kehnast, Defiance, nursing
Maci Kuhn, Defiance, business
Alexis Laker-Sierra, Defiance, business
David March, Defiance, industrial technology
Adam McDowell, Defiance, math, science and engineering
Shane Mohr, Defiance, allied health and public service
Jason Raimonde, Defiance, business
Aubrey Relyea, Defaince, allied health and public service
Collin Robarge, Defiance, allied health and public service
Dustin Roehrig, Defiance, engineering technology
Jason Saman, Defiance, math, science and engineering
Nikol Seefeld, Defiance, business
Deanna Simonis, Defiance, allied health and public service
Jada Stumbo, Defiance, engineering technology
Dennis Terrazas, Defiance, allied health and public service
Mia Valle, Defiance, nursing
Cassandra Weisner, Defiance, allied health and public service
Bethanne Woodbury, Defiance, business
Donovan Ziegler, Defiance, industrial technology
Chris Dukeshire, Delta, industrial technology
Marisa Floering Long, Delta, engineering technology
Libbey Lantz, Delta, nursing
Aschlen Reynolds, Delta, allied health and public service
Madison Bonner, Deshler, nursing
Kylie Brinkman, Deshler, allied health and public service
Michael Montgomery, Deshler, arts & sciences
Michael Racutt, Eastlake, business and industry (CTS)
Godwin Safo, Edgerton, math, science and engineering
Kevin Douglass, Edon, industrial technology
Reagan Gallehue, Edon, nursing
Clorinda Muehlfeld, Edon, business
Ruthann Raymond, Edon, arts & sciences
Samantha Thiel, Edon, business
Nicholas Wiedmer, Edon, business
Jose Aguilar, Fayette, industrial technology
Noah Brinegar, Fayette, business
Sara Fields, Fayette, arts & sciences
Kelsey Fruchey, Fayette, allied health and public service
Amanda Crompton, Grand Rapids, nursing
Jordan Finfrock, Greenup, Ky., business and industry (CTS)
Kelly Neiling, Hamler, math, science and engineering
Logen Schwiebert, Hamler, business
Lauren Whitman, Hamler, allied health and public service
Zachary Sinn, Haviland, nursing
Kaitlin Briskey, Hicksville, allied health and public service
Emily Smith, Hicksville, arts & sciences
David Stoneroad, Highland Heights, Ky., business and industry (CTS)
Alisha Schang, Hillsdale, Mich., business
Jordan Bok, Holgate, allied health and public service
Caleb Kahle, Holgate, engineering technology
Emma Leffler, Holland, nursing
William Whalen, Independence, Ky., business and industry (CTS)
Kelby Alcock, Jasper, Mich., business and industry (CTS)
Martin Russ, Lakewood, business and industry (CTS)
Abigail Ellerbrock. Leipsic, nursing
Jeremy Hunter, Lewisburg, business and industry (CTS)
Baylee Curtis, Liberty Center, nursing
Jacob Parento, Liberty Center, math, science and engineering
Garret Seiler, Liberty Center, arts & sciences
Mariah Dunlap, Mark Center, arts & sciences
Charles Dille, Maumee, business
Jace Gallardo, Maumee, business
Jessica Rhamy, McClure, nursing
Alexis Reyes, McClure, allied health and public service
Chloe Baker, Montpelier, allied health and public service
Daryke Bass, Montpelier, allied health & Public Service
Melissa French, Montpelier, allied health and public service
Brandon Goller, Montpelier, industrial technology
Kaisha Hudson, Montpelier, allied health and public service
Jayme Kunkel, Montpelier, nursing
Alan Loomis, Montpelier, industrial technology
KaitLyne Romero, Montpelier, allied health and public service
Jennifer Spangler, Montpelier, business
Nicholas Vehmeier, Morenci, Mich., industrial technology
Sydney Bostelman, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Angela Boundy, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Brooke Durham, Napoleon, nursing
Shayna Eberle, Napoleon, business
Kennedy Hall, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Zachariah Houck, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Andrea Irving, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Bailey Izor, , Napoleon, business
Tara Leahy, Napoleon, nursing
JayCee Lighthill, Napoleon, nursing
Kayla McClain, Napoleon, business
Amber Miller, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Drake Mohring, Napoleon, industrial technology
Josh Oberhaus, Napoleon, business and industry (CTS)
Alexandra Roth, Napoleon, arts & sciences
Jaimee Schreiber, Napoleon, allied health and public service
Jordyn Sonnenberg, Napoleon arts & sciences
Lauren Okuley, New Bavaria, allied health and public service
Zachary Nagy, Newark, business and industry (CTS)
Candace Ferguson, Ney, engineering technology
Alistair Smith, Ney, engineering technology
Joy Smith, Ney, business
Joseph Draper, North Canton, business and industry (CTS)
Christopher Hall, Oakwood, allied health and public service
Bryan Bizzell, Parma, business and industry (CTS)
Brent Bessler, Park Hills, Ky., business and industry (CTS)
Robert Binnie, Parma, business and industry (CTS)
Ryan Nenadal, Parma, business and industry (CTS)
Morgan Powell, Parma Heights, business and industry (CTS)
Paige Jones, Paulding, arts & sciences
Melanie Thornton, Paulding, business
Steve Hannigan, Perrysburg, nursing
Anna Schrag, Perrysburg, engineering technology
Tiffany Bernath, Pioneer, allied health and public service
Willis Harper, Portsmouth, business and industry (CTS)
Brent Buchwalter, Rittman, business and industry (CTS)
Brian Griffin, Sardinia, business and industry (CTS)
Zachary Strine, Strongsville, business and industry (CTS)
Kalista Blevins, Stryker, allied health and public service
Arik Huffman, Stryker, arts & sciences
Noah Kimble, Stryker, arts & sciences
Jakob Teeple, Swanton, business
Adam Wells, Swanton, business
Brendan Nenadal, Tipp City, business and industry (CTS)
Katrina Gonzales, Toledo, allied health and public service
Janelle Knisel, Toledo, arts & sciences
Jessica Schang, Toledo, allied health and public service
Chelsea Spychalski, allied health and public service
Crystal Summers, Union, Ky., business and industry (CTS)
Andrew Chellinsky, Uniontown, business and industry (CTS)
Karri Fife, Van Wert, nursing
Alexander Crosser, Waterville, business and industry (CTS)
John Henry, Waterville, business and industry (CTS)
Matthew Christiansen, Wauseon, math, science and engineering
Michelle Connors, Wauseon, allied health and public service
Shannel Durbin, Wauseon, nursing
Trisha Ford, Wauseon, allied health and public service
Eleanor Oyer, Wauseon, business
Christine Pease, Wauseon, allied health and public service
Gerald Pfaff II, Wauseon, engineering technology
Callie Schnitkey, Wauseon, arts & sciences
Kimberly Seeman, Wauseon, allied health and public service
Holden Serres, Wauseon, business
Katelyn Shadbolt, Wauseon, business
Hannah Shirley, Wauseon, allied health and public service
John Shirley, Wauseon, arts & sciences
Jaelyn Sluder, Wauseon, nursing
Luke Tester, Wauseon, arts & sciences
Emilyanne Cox, West Unity, allied health and public service
Ethan Eberly, West Unity, arts & sciences
Miranda Merillat, West Unity, nursing
Ingrid Peters, West Unity, business
April Short, West Unity, nursing
Cody Zuver, West Unity, math, science and engineering
Sawyer Tansel, Whitehouse, industrial technology
