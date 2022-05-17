Marisa Mattis, Adrian, Mich., business

Alexandra Warren, Adrian, Mich., allied health and public service

Jordan Bell, Alvordton, engineering technology

Jordan Bell, Alvordton, Math, Science and Engineering

Kelsie Bowman-Schwartz, Alvordton, allied health and public service

Michael Cummins, Alvordton, business

Randy Wuennemann, Amelia, business and industry (CTS)

Brooke Brown, Antwerp, nursing

Chase Friend, Antwerp, allied health and public service

Mackenzie Arce, Archbold, business

Spencer Barhite, Archbold, Math, Science and Engineering

Emma Dowdy, Archbold, business

Sarah Foor, Archbold, business

Hadley Galvan, Archbold, arts & sciences

Clay Gerig, Archbold, business

David Hite, Archbold, industrial technology

Caleb Nafziger,Archbold, business

Makayla Patterson, Archbold, nursing

Thalia Perez, Archbold, allied health and public service

Antonio Ramos, Archbold, business

Zacchaeus Rocha, Archbold, business

Ryan McCall, Batavia, business and industry (CTS)

Brooklyn Whitlock, Blakeslee, business

Marina Decator, Bowling Green, business and industry (CTS)

Jason Mount, Bowling Green, math, science and engineering

Justin Breitenwischer, Britton, Mich., business and industry (CTS)

Chris Baker, Bryan, industrial technology

Gabriella Barker, Bryan, allied health and public service

Morgan Bauer, Bryan, nursing

Michael Beltran, Bryan, business

Robert Cooley, Bryan, arts & sciences

Erica Deetz, Bryan, allied health and public service

David Garrett, Bryan, engineering technology

Jesteen Gutierrez, Bryan, industrial technology

Jon Haase, Bryan, industrial technology

Aaliyah Hanna, Bryan, allied health and public service

Johnny Keezer, Bryan, industrial technology

Elizabeth Leal, Bryan, allied health and public service

Aubrey Nihart, Bryan, business

Scott Rinell, Bryan, industrial technology

Mary Safemaster, Bryan, nursing

Alexis Schulte, Bryan, business

Courtney Stewart, Bryan, allied health and public service

Corey Whalen, Bryan, engineering technology

David Bramer, Canton, business and industry (CTS)

David Van Voorhis III, Casa Grande, Ariz., business and industry (CTS)

Daniel Conroy, Cincinnati, business and industry (CTS)

Amalia Contreras, Cincinnati, business and industry (CTS)

Stephanie Adkins, Cleveland, business and industry (CTS)

Carlos Melendez, Cleveland, business and industry (CTS)

Maciej Samplawski, Cleveland, business and industry (CTS)

Natalie Pitney, Continental, nursing

James Berhow, Dayton business and industry (CTS)

Katelyn Becker, Defiance, allied health and public service

Emily Bergman, Defiance, nursing

Hannah Borton, Defiance, nursing

Marc Celestino, Defiance, industrial technology

Justin Davis, Defiance, business

Lynette Davis, Defiance, business

Madisyn DeTray, Defiance, business

Allison Fahrer, Defiance, allied health and public service

Wyatt Fruth, Defiance, engineering technology

Jordyn Goings, Defiance, arts & sciences

Robert Goshia, Defiance, business

Amiah Hoffman, Defiance, business

Sarah Itterly, Defiance, business

Sally Kehnast, Defiance, nursing

Maci Kuhn, Defiance, business

Alexis Laker-Sierra, Defiance, business

David March, Defiance, industrial technology

Adam McDowell, Defiance, math, science and engineering

Shane Mohr, Defiance, allied health and public service

Jason Raimonde, Defiance, business

Aubrey Relyea, Defaince, allied health and public service

Collin Robarge, Defiance, allied health and public service

Dustin Roehrig, Defiance, engineering technology

Jason Saman, Defiance, math, science and engineering

Nikol Seefeld, Defiance, business

Deanna Simonis, Defiance, allied health and public service

Jada Stumbo, Defiance, engineering technology

Dennis Terrazas, Defiance, allied health and public service

Mia Valle, Defiance, nursing

Cassandra Weisner, Defiance, allied health and public service

Bethanne Woodbury, Defiance, business

Donovan Ziegler, Defiance, industrial technology

Chris Dukeshire, Delta, industrial technology

Marisa Floering Long, Delta, engineering technology

Libbey Lantz, Delta, nursing

Aschlen Reynolds, Delta, allied health and public service

Madison Bonner, Deshler, nursing

Kylie Brinkman, Deshler, allied health and public service

Michael Montgomery, Deshler, arts & sciences

Michael Racutt, Eastlake, business and industry (CTS)

Godwin Safo, Edgerton, math, science and engineering

Kevin Douglass, Edon, industrial technology

Reagan Gallehue, Edon, nursing

Clorinda Muehlfeld, Edon, business

Ruthann Raymond, Edon, arts & sciences

Samantha Thiel, Edon, business

Nicholas Wiedmer, Edon, business

Jose Aguilar, Fayette, industrial technology

Noah Brinegar, Fayette, business

Sara Fields, Fayette, arts & sciences

Kelsey Fruchey, Fayette, allied health and public service

Amanda Crompton, Grand Rapids, nursing

Jordan Finfrock, Greenup, Ky., business and industry (CTS)

Kelly Neiling, Hamler, math, science and engineering

Logen Schwiebert, Hamler, business

Lauren Whitman, Hamler, allied health and public service

Zachary Sinn, Haviland, nursing

Kaitlin Briskey, Hicksville, allied health and public service

Emily Smith, Hicksville, arts & sciences

David Stoneroad, Highland Heights, Ky., business and industry (CTS)

Alisha Schang, Hillsdale, Mich., business

Jordan Bok, Holgate, allied health and public service

Caleb Kahle, Holgate, engineering technology

Emma Leffler, Holland, nursing

William Whalen, Independence, Ky., business and industry (CTS)

Kelby Alcock, Jasper, Mich., business and industry (CTS)

Martin Russ, Lakewood, business and industry (CTS)

Abigail Ellerbrock. Leipsic, nursing

Jeremy Hunter, Lewisburg, business and industry (CTS)

Baylee Curtis, Liberty Center, nursing

Jacob Parento, Liberty Center, math, science and engineering

Garret Seiler, Liberty Center, arts & sciences

Mariah Dunlap, Mark Center, arts & sciences

Charles Dille, Maumee, business

Jace Gallardo, Maumee, business

Jessica Rhamy, McClure, nursing

Alexis Reyes, McClure, allied health and public service

Chloe Baker, Montpelier, allied health and public service

Daryke Bass, Montpelier, allied health & Public Service

Melissa French, Montpelier, allied health and public service

Brandon Goller, Montpelier, industrial technology

Kaisha Hudson, Montpelier, allied health and public service

Jayme Kunkel, Montpelier, nursing

Alan Loomis, Montpelier, industrial technology

KaitLyne Romero, Montpelier, allied health and public service

Jennifer Spangler, Montpelier, business

Nicholas Vehmeier, Morenci, Mich., industrial technology

Sydney Bostelman, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Angela Boundy, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Brooke Durham, Napoleon, nursing

Shayna Eberle, Napoleon, business

Kennedy Hall, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Zachariah Houck, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Andrea Irving, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Bailey Izor, , Napoleon, business

Tara Leahy, Napoleon, nursing

JayCee Lighthill, Napoleon, nursing

Kayla McClain, Napoleon, business

Amber Miller, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Drake Mohring, Napoleon, industrial technology

Josh Oberhaus, Napoleon, business and industry (CTS)

Alexandra Roth, Napoleon, arts & sciences

Jaimee Schreiber, Napoleon, allied health and public service

Jordyn Sonnenberg, Napoleon arts & sciences

Lauren Okuley, New Bavaria, allied health and public service

Zachary Nagy, Newark, business and industry (CTS)

Candace Ferguson, Ney, engineering technology

Alistair Smith, Ney, engineering technology

Joy Smith, Ney, business

Joseph Draper, North Canton, business and industry (CTS)

Christopher Hall, Oakwood, allied health and public service

Bryan Bizzell, Parma, business and industry (CTS)

Brent Bessler, Park Hills, Ky., business and industry (CTS)

Robert Binnie, Parma, business and industry (CTS)

Ryan Nenadal, Parma, business and industry (CTS)

Morgan Powell, Parma Heights, business and industry (CTS)

Paige Jones, Paulding, arts & sciences

Melanie Thornton, Paulding, business

Steve Hannigan, Perrysburg, nursing

Anna Schrag, Perrysburg, engineering technology

Tiffany Bernath, Pioneer, allied health and public service

Willis Harper, Portsmouth, business and industry (CTS)

Brent Buchwalter, Rittman, business and industry (CTS)

Brian Griffin, Sardinia, business and industry (CTS)

Zachary Strine, Strongsville, business and industry (CTS)

Kalista Blevins, Stryker, allied health and public service

Arik Huffman, Stryker, arts & sciences

Noah Kimble, Stryker, arts & sciences

Jakob Teeple, Swanton, business

Adam Wells, Swanton, business

Brendan Nenadal, Tipp City, business and industry (CTS)

Katrina Gonzales, Toledo, allied health and public service

Janelle Knisel, Toledo, arts & sciences

Jessica Schang, Toledo, allied health and public service

Chelsea Spychalski, allied health and public service

Crystal Summers, Union, Ky., business and industry (CTS)

Andrew Chellinsky, Uniontown, business and industry (CTS)

Karri Fife, Van Wert, nursing

Alexander Crosser, Waterville, business and industry (CTS)

John Henry, Waterville, business and industry (CTS)

Matthew Christiansen, Wauseon, math, science and engineering

Michelle Connors, Wauseon, allied health and public service

Shannel Durbin, Wauseon, nursing

Trisha Ford, Wauseon, allied health and public service

Eleanor Oyer, Wauseon, business

Christine Pease, Wauseon, allied health and public service

Gerald Pfaff II, Wauseon, engineering technology

Callie Schnitkey, Wauseon, arts & sciences

Kimberly Seeman, Wauseon, allied health and public service

Holden Serres, Wauseon, business

Katelyn Shadbolt, Wauseon, business

Hannah Shirley, Wauseon, allied health and public service

John Shirley, Wauseon, arts & sciences

Jaelyn Sluder, Wauseon, nursing

Luke Tester, Wauseon, arts & sciences

Emilyanne Cox, West Unity, allied health and public service

Ethan Eberly, West Unity, arts & sciences

Miranda Merillat, West Unity, nursing

Ingrid Peters, West Unity, business

April Short, West Unity, nursing

Cody Zuver, West Unity, math, science and engineering

Sawyer Tansel, Whitehouse, industrial technology

