ARCHBOLD — A special meeting of the Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday in room C200 on the Archbold campus. The purpose of the meeting is to update the board on the college’s plan for the spring 2021 term.

There also will be an executive session on the employment and compensation of a public employee and to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Guests will not be admitted in order to meet public safety requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the meeting will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel for the public to view at http://youtube.com/channel/UCXTi9mRDHHURVHL48euk6tg/live.

