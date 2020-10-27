ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday.
As part of the meeting, the board recognized Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) Leadership Academy graduates Dr. Dan Burklo and Cassie Rickenberg. Both graduated as fellows of the first Ohio Leadership Academy for Student Success.
Burklo and Rickenberg were among more than 40 leaders representing all of Ohio’s community colleges who graduated Oct. 2 as part of the academy, organized by the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC). It is the first of its kind in the nation to gather mid-level administrators, faculty and staff for a year of training, exchanging ideas and immersion in how to promote student success.
Following an executive session, the board received a presentation from Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation, outlining the hard work her office has put in raising needed funds for student scholarships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilcox noted that their major fundraising event — the Green Carpet — was canceled due to COVID, but they created activities to raise awareness and funds via social media and online giving to ensure student scholarship funds were consistent with previous years.
In other matters, the board:
• approved the promotions of Tracy Deblin to manager-accounting; Ashlynn Cox to accountant-grants; and Kelly Mattin to associate-student accounts receivable.
• approved the 2020-21 revised budget.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts.
